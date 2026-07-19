Kylian Mbappe breaks Messi's record, becomes FIFA World Cup all-time leading goalscorer

Kylian Mbappé made football history at the FIFA World Cup 2026 by overtaking Lionel Messi as the tournament's all-time top scorer. The French captain scored twice against England to reach 22 World Cup goals, despite France finishing fourth.

France may have finished fourth at the FIFA World Cup 2026, but Kylian Mbappé ensured his name will forever be remembered in football history after becoming the tournament's all-time leading goalscorer.

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The French captain reached a historic milestone during France's dramatic 6-4 defeat to England in the third-place playoff, surpassing Lionel Messi's long-standing World Cup scoring record.

England claimed the bronze medal after edging France in a thrilling 10-goal encounter in Miami, recovering from a spirited second-half fightback by Les Bleus.

Thomas Tuchel's side raced into a commanding 4-0 lead before halftime through goals from Declan Rice, Ezri Konsa and Bukayo Saka, who completed a memorable hat-trick.

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France responded impressively after the break, with Mbappé inspiring the comeback by scoring twice and providing an assist for Bradley Barcola. The Real Madrid forward helped reduce the deficit to just one goal at 4-3, but England eventually pulled away to seal a 6-4 victory.

While France narrowly missed out on the bronze medal, Mbappé emerged as the biggest individual winner of the night.

Mbappé's second goal against England was a landmark strike that took his overall FIFA World Cup tally to 22 goals, making him the highest goalscorer in the competition's history.

The 27-year-old moved past Lionel Messi's 21 goals to take sole possession of the all-time record, adding another remarkable achievement to his already glittering career.

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He also finished the 2026 FIFA World Cup with 10 goals and four assists, underlining his dominance throughout the tournament and strengthening his claim as one of the greatest players of his generation.

FIFA World Cup All-Time Top Goalscorers

Kylian Mbappe of France looks on during the FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Fussball 2026 Bronze Medal Match match between France and England at Miami Stadium on July 18, 2026 in Miami Gardens, United States. | Photo via IMAGO

Kylian Mbappé (France) – 22 goals

Lionel Messi (Argentina) – 21 goals

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Miroslav Klose (Germany) – 16 goals

Ronaldo Nazário (Brazil) – 15 goals

Gerd Müller (Germany) – 14 goals

Harry Kane (England) – 14 goals

Just Fontaine (France) – 13 goals

Pelé (Brazil) – 12 goals

READ MORE: Top 10 footballers who gained the most followers during the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Although France ended their World Cup campaign in fourth place, Mbappé's individual performances were among the highlights of the tournament.

The French superstar not only won the race for the Golden Boot but also became the first player since Gerd Müller in 1970 to score 10 goals in a single FIFA World Cup.