FIFA appoints Swedish referee to officiate Ghana's World Cup opener against Panama

FIFA has appointed Swedish referee Glenn Nyberg to officiate Ghana’s opening 2026 FIFA World Cup Group L match against Panama. The experienced official, who has handled UEFA Euro 2024 and Olympic Games fixtures, will oversee a crucial game for the Black Stars as they begin their World Cup campaign.

FIFA has appointed Swedish referee Glenn Nyberg to officiate Ghana’s opening 2026 World Cup match against Panama.

Nyberg brings vast experience, having previously officiated at UEFA Euro 2024, the Olympic Games, and major UEFA competitions.

The Black Stars will look to start strongly against Panama in Group L, which also features England and Croatia.

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FIFA has appointed Swedish referee Glenn Nyberg to officiate Ghana’s opening Group L clash against Panama. Nyberg will take charge of the crucial opener at BMO field, Toronto Stadium.

The highly anticipated match is expected to play a major role in shaping the Black Star’s chances of advancing from a difficult Group L that also includes England and Croatia.

The 37-year-old Swedish official is regarded as one of UEFA’s rising elite referees and brings significant experience to the tournament. Nyberg has been a FIFA-listed referee since 2016 and has officiated high-level matches across Europe and international football.

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He previously handled games at UEFA Euro 2024 and the 2024 Summer Olympics, further strengthening his reputation on the global stage.

Among his notable assignments, Nyberg officiated the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup final and has also handled major UEFA Champions League knockout fixtures, including the quarter-final first leg between Arsenal F.C. and FC Bayern Munich. He also served as fourth official during the 2024 UEFA Conference League final.

FIFA selected Nyberg as part of a 52-referee panel for the expanded 48-team World Cup, with UEFA contributing the highest number of centre referees to the competition. His appointment underlines FIFA’s confidence in his ability to manage high-pressure matches.

The Black Stars kicks off their first match against Panama on Wednesday, 17th June, 2026.

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