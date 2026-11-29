Sandra Baafi Boateng, 27, has passed away a year after suffering severe head injuries during the November 2025 Ghana Armed Forces recruitment stampede at Kumasi's Baba Yara Stadium. She spent months bedridden before succumbing on November 29, 2026.

Sandra Baafi Boateng, 27, has died after suffering severe head injuries during the November 2025 military recruitment stampede at Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

She died at about 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 29, 2026, after spending months bedridden and unable to walk or speak.

A separate stampede at El-Wak Stadium in Accra on the same day claimed the lives of six female applican

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sandra Baafi Boateng, one of the victims of the November 2025 Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) recruitment stampede at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, has died at the age of 27 after battling severe injuries for more than a year.

According to information from her relatives, Sandra died at about 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 29, 2026, after spending months bedridden.

She sustained severe head injuries during the recruitment exercise on November 12, 2025, when thousands of applicants gathered at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to participate in the military screening exercise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The injuries left her unable to walk or speak, and she remained under medical care as she battled to recover.

Her condition had attracted public attention, with relatives and well-wishers appealing for support and hoping she would eventually regain her ability to walk and speak.

What happened during the 2025 GAF recruitment stampede?

The incident at Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi was one of two separate stampedes recorded during the Ghana Armed Forces' nationwide recruitment exercise on November 12, 2025.

In Kumasi, several applicants sustained injuries after a crowd surge at the stadium. Five people were initially reported injured, with victims receiving treatment at various health facilities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the same day, a more deadly stampede occurred at the El-Wak Sports Stadium in Accra, where six female applicants lost their lives.

President John Dramani Mahama subsequently confirmed that all six people who died in the Accra incident were women.

The El-Wak tragedy also left several other applicants injured, prompting widespread concern about crowd management and safety arrangements during military recruitment exercises.