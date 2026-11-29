The Bank of Ghana has temporarily reduced daily mobile money and bank account transaction limits following cyber attacks. Customers are advised to use ATMs, USSD, or branch counters while systems are restored.

The Bank of Ghana has temporarily reduced daily transaction limits on mobile money wallets and bank accounts following cyber attacks targeting the financial sector.

Banks will extend their operating hours to assist customers who need to conduct transactions above the revised limits.

The BoG says there is currently no indication that customers' deposits have been compromised and has urged the public to remain alert to possible cyber fraud

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The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has temporarily reduced daily transaction limits on mobile money wallets and bank accounts following cyber attacks targeting parts of the country's financial ecosystem.

The measures come amid widespread frustration among bank customers over disruptions to mobile banking applications and digital payment services.

In a statement, the central bank disclosed that it was working with the Cyber Security Authority (CSA), commercial banks, specialised deposit-taking institutions, payment service providers and Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems Limited (GhIPSS) to assess the situation and restore affected services.

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Despite the disruptions, the BoG has assured the public that there is currently no indication that customers' deposits have been compromised.

Protecting customers' funds remains its utmost priority, and the financial system remains sound, the Bank stated.

BoG introduces new banking measures

As part of immediate precautionary measures to safeguard the financial system, the central bank has announced temporary changes to banking and digital payment operations.

The measures include reducing daily transaction limits on mobile money wallets and bank accounts.

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Daily and monthly transaction limits have also been introduced for mobile money agents.

Additionally, banks have been directed to extend their operating hours to assist customers who need to conduct transactions exceeding the revised limits.

Affected customers are expected to visit their nearest bank branches for assisted transactions after undergoing the necessary verification.

The BoG said the measures would be reviewed as the situation develops, with any further changes communicated to the public.

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Alternative ways to access banking services

The central bank has also advised customers to use alternative payment channels where mobile banking applications and other digital services are unavailable.

These alternatives include Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD), GhanaPay, bank branch counters and authorised agents.

Customers may also use these channels when services such as internet banking, account-to-wallet transfers, instant interbank transfers and GhQR payments experience interruptions.

The Bank has directed financial institutions to communicate promptly and clearly with customers about affected services, including expected restoration times.

It also noted that some financial institutions had attributed service interruptions to system maintenance, while others cited technical issues.

BoG warns customers against cyber fraud

Meanwhile, the central bank has urged the public to remain calm and vigilant as investigations into the cyber incidents continue.

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Customers have been warned against sharing their personal banking information, including Personal Identification Numbers (PINs), passwords and One-Time Passwords (OTPs).

The Bank also cautioned against unsolicited calls, text messages, emails and suspicious links that could be used by fraudsters to gain access to customers' accounts.

It advised customers to conduct transactions only through official channels and report suspicious activities immediately to their banks or mobile money providers.

The BoG said it was working with relevant stakeholders to contain the incidents, strengthen security measures and maintain the integrity and stability of Ghana's financial system.

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