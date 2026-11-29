Ghanaian artiste Stonebwoy has fired back at critics claiming his presence overshadowed the Black Challenge following their historic Amputee Football World Cup triumph. Speaking at a celebratory dinner in Accra, he insisted Ghana's glorious victory belongs strictly to the players.

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has responded to critics who accused him of taking attention away from the Black Challenge following the team's historic victory at the 2026 Amputee Football World Cup.

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Black Challenge of Ghana win 2026 Amputee Football World Cup after beating Morocco

The musician said he would not allow the criticism to overshadow the players' achievement, insisting that the most important thing was Ghana's historic success.

Stonebwoy made the remarks during a dinner organised in honour of the Black Challenge by Sentuo Group in Accra on Friday, November 27, where he performed for the newly crowned world champions.

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“We won’t listen to anyone. If I’m the one taking your shine or you’re the one taking my shine, there’s nothing wrong with it. We are happy about this achievement, and it will go down in history forever,” he said.

His comments come amid criticism over his involvement in the celebrations following the team's triumph, with some questioning whether the attention surrounding the musician was taking away from the players' moment.

Stonebwoy, however, maintained that the achievement belonged to Ghana and that the players' historic success should rather be celebrated.

The musician had supported the team before the tournament, donating GH¢100,000 towards their preparations for the competition in Mexico.

A resurfaced video from a month ago when Stonebwoy visited the Black Challenge team, donated GH¢100,000 and boosted their morale with words of encouragement, assuring them that they were already champions ahead of the World Cup, which they have now won for the first time in history. — 𝐀𝐒𝐊 (@askghmedia) November 23, 2026

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He presented the money on October 23 during a visit to the team's training session at Mensah Sarbah Park on the University of Ghana campus. He also appealed to the government, businesses and other Ghanaians to support the players.

Following Ghana's victory, Stonebwoy publicly congratulated the team and said he was pleased that his contribution had encouraged others to support the players.

The Black Challenge won Ghana's first-ever Amputee Football World Cup title after defeating Morocco 1-0 in the final on Sunday, November 22, in San Juan de los Lagos, Mexico.

READ ALSO; Stonebwoy and wife Dr Louisa announce they are expecting their third child

Captain Richard Opentil scored the only goal in the 32nd minute to secure the trophy and make Ghana the second African country to win the competition after Angola's triumph in 2018.

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The team returned to Ghana on Thursday, November 26, to a heroes' welcome at Kotoka International Airport after delivering the country's maiden world title in amputee football.