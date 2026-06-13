Ghana protests Partey's visa denial, urges Canada to rescind decision
Ghana has formally appealed to the Canadian government to review Thomas Partey’s visa denial ahead of the Black Stars’ 2026 FIFA World Cup opener against Panama national football team.
Sports Minister Kofi Adams says the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has engaged Canadian authorities through diplomatic channels, but no response has been received yet.
Partey’s absence could be a major setback for the Ghana national football team as they prepare for a tough Group L campaign against England national football team and Croatia national football team.
Ghana has officially launched diplomatic efforts to overturn Canada’s decision to deny Thomas Partey entry ahead of the Black Stars’ opening game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Panama.
Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Adams disclosed that the government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has formally engaged Canadian authorities in a bid to seek a review of the visa refusal before Wednesday’s crucial Group L clash in Toronto.
Speaking in an interview with TV3, Adams said Ghana was treating the matter seriously and had activated diplomatic channels to challenge the decision.
“The Minister for Foreign Affairs have taken steps and communicated to his counterparts, and therefore by extension, the Government of Canada about our displeasure about this behaviour, and think that they must use legitimate authorities and diplomatic channels and all other routes to re-engage on this matter and give room, review and give room for appeal, so that Thomas could join his colleagues to participate in an international assignment,” he said.
According to the minister, Ghana is still awaiting an official response from Canadian authorities.
“ I'm not aware of any response yet,” he said.
The government of Ghana, through the Foreign Affairs Ministry, has written to Global Affairs Canada to create an avenue for a review of the decision before the Black Stars match on Wednesday. - Kofi Adams, Sports Minister #GhanaTonight #TV3GH pic.twitter.com/kkcXpiaBen— #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) June 13, 2026
The visa issue has become a major talking point ahead of Ghana’s World Cup opener, with FIFA confirming that Partey will be unable to travel from the team’s base camp in the United States to Canada after his visa application was rejected by the Canadian government.
The world football governing body stressed that visa decisions remain entirely under the control of host nations.
The development adds to growing visa-related concerns around the 2026 World Cup, with several players, Somali referee and journalists from African countries also reporting entry difficulties into host nations.
Ghana will open its World Cup campaign against Panama national football team in Toronto before facing England national football team and Croatia national football team in subsequent Group L matches in the United States, where Partey remains eligible to play if the Canada issue is not resolved.