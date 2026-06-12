Partey denied entry to Canada, set to miss Ghana's 2026 World Cup opener against Panama

Thomas Partey will miss the Black Stars' opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after being denied entry into Canada.

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey will miss the Black Stars' opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after being denied entry into Canada.

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The 32-year-old, who currently plays for Villarreal, was included in Ghana's squad for the tournament and had joined his teammates in the United States ahead of the competition.

However, he will be unavailable for Ghana's Group L opener against Panama at Toronto's BMO Field on June 17 after his visa application was rejected by Canadian authorities.

According to The Athletic, FIFA confirmed that Partey would be unable to travel from Ghana's training base in the United States to Canada for the match.

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"FIFA can confirm that player Thomas Partey will be unable to travel from Ghana's team base camp in Boston, USA, to Canada for their first match against Panama on Wednesday, 17 June, as his visa application has been refused by the Canadian government," FIFA said in a statement to The Athletic.

The world football governing body added that immigration decisions remain the responsibility of host nations.

READ ALSO: Thomas Partey turns cameraman as Ghana Begins 2026 World Cup camp in Rhode Island

"FIFA is not involved in the immigration processes of host countries, including the adjudication of visas. As with previous FIFA events, the host government ultimately determines who receives a visa and is admitted into the country."

While Partey will miss the clash against Panama, he remains eligible to feature in Ghana's remaining group-stage matches against England in Boston on June 23 and Croatia in Philadelphia on June 27, both of which will be played in the United States.

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The former Arsenal midfielder is currently facing legal proceedings in the United Kingdom. He has been charged with multiple counts of rape and one count of sexual assault by London's Metropolitan Police and has pleaded not guilty to all charges. His trial is expected to take place at Southwark Crown Court in London.

Canada's immigration regulations allow authorities to deny entry to individuals under certain circumstances. The Canadian government states that people who have committed or been convicted of crimes may be deemed inadmissible, although Partey has not been convicted and is awaiting trial.

Before the tournament, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) told The Athletic that all visa applications are assessed under Canadian immigration laws and that public safety remains a priority.

The IRCC stated that immigration officers determine an individual's admissibility based on legal requirements and may refuse entry if they believe there could be a security concern.

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Partey's absence represents a significant setback for Ghana, with the experienced midfielder expected to play a key role in the team's World Cup campaign. The Black Stars arrived in the United States earlier this month and have been preparing at their training base in Rhode Island ahead of the tournament.