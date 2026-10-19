Ghana suffers 3-0 defeat to Norway in FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup

Ghana’s Black Maidens lose 3-0 to Norway at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup as Isabella Lepore scores a stunning opener and Maia Melgard nets twice.

Ghana’s Black Maidens suffered a 3-0 defeat to Norway in their FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup encounter after three outstanding goals handed the European side their first victory in the tournament.

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Norway produced an impressive attacking display, with Isabella Lepore scoring a spectacular long-range opener before Maia Melgard struck twice to secure a convincing win over the Ghanaian youngsters.

The result proved disappointing for the Black Maidens, who struggled to contain Norway’s attacking quality despite showing greater attacking intent after the break.

Norway took control of the contest through a remarkable strike from Lepore, who unleashed a powerful effort from approximately 30 yards.

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Her shot crashed against the crossbar before crossing the line and finding the back of the net, giving Ghana goalkeeper Belinda Maku Aklie little chance of making a save.

The spectacular effort gave Norway the breakthrough and set the tone for an impressive performance from the European side.

Ghana struggled to find an immediate response as Norway continued to threaten in the attacking third.

Norway extended their advantage with another moment of individual brilliance, as Melgard produced a superb finish to make it 2-0.

Hanne Nesse collected the ball near the edge of the penalty area before laying it off to Melgard, who skillfully shifted the ball onto her left foot and curled a fine effort into the Ghanaian net.

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The goal underlined Norway’s technical quality and left the Black Maidens facing a difficult task to get back into the match.

Ghana attempted to revive their hopes after the interval, showing greater urgency as they searched for a route back into the contest.

Substitute Cynthia Obinsrewuo came close to reducing the deficit when she was played through on goal, but Norway goalkeeper Erla Braathen reacted well, making herself big to deny the Ghanaian forward.

The missed opportunity proved costly for the Black Maidens, who were unable to turn their improved attacking approach into a goal.

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Norway put the result beyond doubt when Melgard scored her second goal of the match with another outstanding effort.

Following a corner, Melgard played a one-two before cutting inside and unleashing a powerful shot that left Aklie rooted to the spot.