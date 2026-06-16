Is Da’wah being misunderstood? -Sheikh Abubakar Ahmad breaks down the true meaning of Islamic outreach

Is DAWAH a Concept Misunderstood and Misrepresented in Islam…? Elizabeth Essuman and her Guests tackle this insightful hot pick on this week’s ‘Behind The Lens with Queen Liz’

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Da'wah is the act of inviting others to understand, embrace, or reflect upon the message of Islam; it carries with it a sense of compassion, sincerity, and responsibility. It is not merely an optional activity but a core aspect of living and practicing the faith. Whether through conversations, actions, or even silent examples, Da'wah plays a vital role in spreading the truth of Islam and fostering understanding between people of different backgrounds.

On this week’s on ‘Behind The Lens with Queen Liz’, host, Elizabeth Essuman and her guests - respected Islamic scholar Sheikh Abubakar Ahmad and UTI Dawah - explored what Da'wah truly means, its spiritual significance, and why every Muslim has a role to play in it.

Different school of thoughts have always had their say, to some, it is obligatory, like praying five times a day, on every Muslim to give Da’wah. To others, it is not obligatory but it is recommended. But on this episode, Sheikh Abubakar Ahmad and UTI Dawah walked viewers and listeners alike to what is the correct Islamic ruling in the light of the Qur'an and Sunnah.

To enjoy this episode wholesomely, our host and guests have helped us come to terms that there are many ways of giving Da’wah at the top of which is Muslim’s practices and conduct; albeit, the term existed even before Islam.

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This insight went deep to explore why Muslims are encouraged to embody honesty, trustworthiness, and good character, the importance of understanding the Quran rather than simply reading it, and the meaning of the word "Deen" as a complete way of life that influences every aspect of human existence.

From morality, to responsibility, to respect for women, to religious coexistence, and, to the role Muslims play in society — everything got touched on.

Be you are Muslim, Christian, Atheist, a student of religion, or simply curious about different faith traditions, this discussion offers valuable insights into a topic that is often misunderstood and misrepresented — thus, in a nutshell, a Muslim’s life should be an open invitation through which people see the beauty of Islam and find it an interesting code of ethics and teachings to follow.

Remember that on ‘BEHIND THE LENS with Queen Liz’, no issue is too serious or unserious to be discussed — but one thing is sure, no matter how or what the topic is, you will still be able to have a take-home pack with some smiles and, of course, food for thought.

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