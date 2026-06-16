Advertisement

Is Da’wah being misunderstood? -Sheikh Abubakar Ahmad breaks down the true meaning of Islamic outreach

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 15:07 - 16 June 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Advertisement

Is DAWAH a Concept Misunderstood and Misrepresented in Islam…? Elizabeth Essuman and her Guests tackle this insightful hot pick on this week’s ‘Behind The Lens with Queen Liz’

Advertisement

Da'wah is the act of inviting others to understand, embrace, or reflect upon the message of Islam; it carries with it a sense of compassion, sincerity, and responsibility. It is not merely an optional activity but a core aspect of living and practicing the faith. Whether through conversations, actions, or even silent examples, Da'wah plays a vital role in spreading the truth of Islam and fostering understanding between people of different backgrounds.

On this week’s on ‘Behind The Lens with Queen Liz’, host, Elizabeth Essuman and her guests - respected Islamic scholar Sheikh Abubakar Ahmad and UTI Dawah - explored what Da'wah truly means, its spiritual significance, and why every Muslim has a role to play in it.

Different school of thoughts have always had their say, to some, it is obligatory, like praying five times a day, on every Muslim to give Da’wah. To others, it is not obligatory but it is recommended. But on this episode, Sheikh Abubakar Ahmad and UTI Dawah walked viewers and listeners alike to what is the correct Islamic ruling in the light of the Qur'an and Sunnah.

To enjoy this episode wholesomely, our host and guests have helped us come to terms that there are many ways of giving Da’wah at the top of which is Muslim’s practices and conduct; albeit, the term existed even before Islam.

Advertisement

This insight went deep to explore why Muslims are encouraged to embody honesty, trustworthiness, and good character, the importance of understanding the Quran rather than simply reading it, and the meaning of the word "Deen" as a complete way of life that influences every aspect of human existence.

From morality, to responsibility, to respect for women, to religious coexistence, and, to the role Muslims play in society — everything got touched on.

Be you are Muslim, Christian, Atheist, a student of religion, or simply curious about different faith traditions, this discussion offers valuable insights into a topic that is often misunderstood and misrepresented — thus, in a nutshell, a Muslim’s life should be an open invitation through which people see the beauty of Islam and find it an interesting code of ethics and teachings to follow.

Remember that on ‘BEHIND THE LENS with Queen Liz’, no issue is too serious or unserious to be discussed — but one thing is sure, no matter how or what the topic is, you will still be able to have a take-home pack with some smiles and, of course, food for thought.

Subscribe to YouTube/Liz Media and be the first to see when new episodes drop.

Advertisement

Watch this episode of ‘BEHIND THE LENS with Queen Liz’….

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Entertainment
07.01.2026
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Sam George meets TikTok team, demands fair pay for Ghanaian creators
News
17.06.2026
See MTN's new fibre broadband prices after massive price cut announced by Sam George
Ghana vs Panama: John Dumelo to reward Ghanaians who predict the scoreline correctly
Entertainment
17.06.2026
Ghana vs Panama: John Dumelo to reward Ghanaians who predict the scoreline correctly
Xenophobic attacks: South Africa should repay support received from Africans during apartheid - Mugeez
Entertainment
17.06.2026
Xenophobic attacks: South Africa should repay support received from Africans during apartheid - Mugeez
Mahama backs Black Stars ahead of Panama World Cup opener: 'You carry the hopes of a nation'
Sports
17.06.2026
Mahama backs Black Stars ahead of Panama World Cup opener: 'You carry the hopes of a nation'
Full list: 20 countries that have banned social media for teenagers - see the only African country included
Entertainment
17.06.2026
Full list: 20 countries that have banned social media for teenagers - see the only African country included
Real Madrid sign Bernardo Silva on free transfer
Sports
17.06.2026
Real Madrid sign Bernardo Silva on free transfer