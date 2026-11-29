Prez Mahama hits 2 million Facebook followers on 68th birthday after Wode Maya's campaign

Prez Mahama hits 2 million Facebook followers on 68th birthday after Wode Maya's campaign

Prez Mahama hits 2 million Facebook followers on 68th birthday after Wode Maya's campaign

President John Mahama reached 2 million Facebook followers on his 68th birthday following a successful campaign by Wode Maya.

President John Mahama has reached 2 million Facebook followers on his 68th birthday following a campaign led by Wode Maya.

Mahama thanked Wode Maya and everyone who followed his page within almost 24 hours.

Wode Maya congratulated the President, while Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene also acknowledged the campaign

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The milestone was achieved on Sunday, November 29, 2026, on the President's 68th birthday.

Ahead of the celebration, Wode Maya called on Ghanaians and other social media users to follow Mahama's official Facebook page to help him reach the 2 million-follower mark as a special birthday gesture.

The campaign attracted attention on social media, with several users joining the initiative to push the President's following towards the target.

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Following the achievement, Mahama took to Facebook to express appreciation to Wode Maya and everyone who participated in the campaign.

Thank you, Wodemaya, and to all who have followed my page over the last almost 24 hours, the President wrote.

Wode Maya also celebrated the achievement, congratulating the President on reaching the milestone on his birthday.

Congratulations Your Excellency The President Of The Republic Of Ghana On Hitting 2M Followers On Your 68th Birthday 👏🏾👏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Happy Blessed Birthday 🎉, he wrote.

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The Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, also joined in celebrating the milestone, acknowledging Wode Maya's role in the campaign.

Happy Birthday H.E John Dramani Mahama. Thanks Wodemaya for leading the crusade ❤️💕2M followers on a beautiful Birthday, he shared.