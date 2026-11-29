Gonorrhoea can cause infertility: 6 things to know about the STI

Gonorrhoea can cause infertility: 6 things to know about the STI

Gonorrhoea can cause infertility: 6 things to know about the STI

Gonorrhoea is a curable STI that can often develop without noticeable symptoms, yet leaving it untreated can lead to pelvic inflammatory disease and permanent infertility. Here are six essential facts on symptoms, testing, and prevention.

Gonorrhoea is a bacterial sexually transmitted infection that can affect the genitals, throat and rectum.

The infection can occur without symptoms and, if left untreated, may cause serious complications, including infertility.

Gonorrhoea is curable with the right antibiotics, but growing antibiotic resistance makes professional diagnosis and treatment essential.

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Gonorrhoea is one of the common sexually transmitted infections (STIs) that can affect sexually active people, sometimes without showing obvious symptoms.

Although the infection is curable with the right antibiotics, World Health Organization (WHO) warn that leaving it untreated can lead to serious complications, including infertility.

Gonorrhoea is caused by a bacterium known as Neisseria gonorrhoeae and can affect the genitals, rectum and throat.

One of the major challenges with the infection is that some people may have it without knowing, making testing and early diagnosis important.

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Here are six important facts about gonorrhoea that everyone who is sexually active should know.

1. Gonorrhoea is a curable sexually transmitted infection

Gonorrhoea is caused by bacteria and can be treated with appropriate antibiotics.

Anyone who is sexually active can contract the infection through vaginal, anal or oral sex with an infected person.

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However, getting diagnosed and receiving the correct treatment are important to prevent complications and further transmission.

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2. You can have gonorrhoea without experiencing symptoms

Not everyone infected with gonorrhoea develops noticeable symptoms.

Some people may experience pain or a burning sensation when urinating, unusual discharge from the vagina or penis, or pain in the lower abdomen.

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Others may have no symptoms at all.

This means that feeling healthy does not necessarily mean someone is free from the infection.

When left untreated, gonorrhoea can cause pelvic inflammatory disease in women, damage to the reproductive system and infertility. In men, it can cause complications such as inflammation of the epididymis.

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3. Gonorrhoea does not only affect the genitals

Although many people associate gonorrhoea with genital infections, the bacteria can also infect other parts of the body.

The infection can affect the throat and rectum following oral or anal sexual contact.

Depending on the affected area, symptoms may include a sore throat, rectal discomfort, discharge, itching or bleeding.

However, infections in these areas can also occur without noticeable symptoms.

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4. Testing is important for early diagnosis

People who suspect they may have contracted gonorrhoea should visit a healthcare facility for testing.

Diagnosis is usually done using a urine sample or a swab taken from the affected area, depending on the type of sexual exposure and symptoms.

A healthcare professional may recommend testing of the throat or rectum where necessary.

Early diagnosis allows patients to receive appropriate treatment and reduces the risk of complications and transmission to sexual partners.

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5. Not every antibiotic can treat gonorrhoea

One major challenge in treating gonorrhoea is antibiotic resistance.

Over time, the bacteria responsible for the infection have developed resistance to several antibiotics previously used to treat it.

This makes it important for patients to follow the treatment recommended by qualified healthcare professionals rather than buying antibiotics without a prescription.

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People diagnosed with gonorrhoea should complete their prescribed treatment and follow medical advice on follow-up testing.

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6. Protect yourself and your sexual partners

STI is passed from one person to another through sexual activity [Therapyforblackgirls]

Using condoms correctly and consistently during sexual activity can reduce the risk of contracting gonorrhoea and other sexually transmitted infections.

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People who are sexually active should also seek STI testing when recommended, particularly after possible exposure.

Anyone diagnosed with gonorrhoea should inform their sexual partners so they can also seek testing and treatment.

It is also important to avoid sexual activity until the recommended period after treatment has passed and the relevant partners have been treated, as advised by a healthcare professional.

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Conclusion

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Gonorrhoea is treatable, but ignoring the infection can have serious consequences.

Because some infected people do not experience symptoms, regular testing, responsible sexual health practices and seeking medical attention when necessary remain important.