Ghana and Barbados are cementing our ancestral bonds like never before. Barbados has been an exceptionally great host during President Mahama’s ongoing State Visit as one can only expect from a true family. President John Mahama has assured the Joint Parliament of Barbados that as AU Chairman, the African Continental Free Trade Area would be expanded to include Barbados and other CARICOM nations to boost trade and investment. President Mahama also pledged that when Ghana Airways is revived shortly, the first direct flight between Ghana and Barbados shall be launched. President John Mahama will serve as special guest at the 60th independence anniversary of Barbados on the 30th of November, 2026, where he is also expected to receive the highest national award of Barbados. Barbados has been keen to celebrate President Mahama for his outstanding global leadership which led to the adoption of the historic UN resolution declaring the transatlantic enslavement and racialised chattel as the gravest crime against humanity. These are extraordinary times for Africa and the Caribbean. They failed to separate us, now we reunite for historical justice and economic transformation. We are inseparable and unstoppable. For God, Country and all Africans. 🇬🇭 🇧🇧