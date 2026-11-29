Rihanna joins Mahama as he tours Barbados’ slave memorial
Barbadian superstar Rihanna has joined Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama and other Caribbean leaders on a tour of the newly opened Ancestral Memorial to the Enslaved at Newton Plantation in Christ Church, Barbados.
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The visit took place on Saturday, November 28, following the official opening of the memorial, which honours hundreds of enslaved Africans buried at the historic Newton Burial Ground.
Rihanna, whose full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, attended the ceremony as a National Hero of Barbados. She was also among those invited to join President Mahama, Barbados President Jeffrey Bostic and Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley for the first tour of the memorial exhibition.
The singer was warmly received by the leaders, exchanging greetings with Mahama, sharing a warm embrace.
The visit forms part of the broader historical and cultural engagement between Ghana and Barbados during Mahama's five-day state visit to the Caribbean nation, which runs from November 26 to 30.
Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa highlighted the significance of the engagement on his X account.
Ghana and Barbados are cementing our ancestral bonds like never before. Barbados has been an exceptionally great host during President Mahama’s ongoing State Visit as one can only expect from a true family. President John Mahama has assured the Joint Parliament of Barbados that as AU Chairman, the African Continental Free Trade Area would be expanded to include Barbados and other CARICOM nations to boost trade and investment. President Mahama also pledged that when Ghana Airways is revived shortly, the first direct flight between Ghana and Barbados shall be launched. President John Mahama will serve as special guest at the 60th independence anniversary of Barbados on the 30th of November, 2026, where he is also expected to receive the highest national award of Barbados. Barbados has been keen to celebrate President Mahama for his outstanding global leadership which led to the adoption of the historic UN resolution declaring the transatlantic enslavement and racialised chattel as the gravest crime against humanity. These are extraordinary times for Africa and the Caribbean. They failed to separate us, now we reunite for historical justice and economic transformation. We are inseparable and unstoppable. For God, Country and all Africans. 🇬🇭 🇧🇧— Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) November 28, 2026
He explained that the visit is aimed at strengthening the historical relationship between the two countries while creating opportunities for trade, investment and closer cooperation between Africa and the Caribbean.
Mahama has also pledged to work towards linking the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) with the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) to create a wider economic space for trade and investment.
According to Ablakwa, the President has also indicated that Ghana intends to establish direct air links with Barbados when efforts to revive the national airline are completed.
Mahama's visit and the call for reparatory justice
Mahama's visit comes as Ghana and Barbados strengthen their cooperation on the historical consequences of slavery and the campaign for reparatory justice.
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On March 25, 2026, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution spearheaded by Ghana declaring the trafficking of enslaved Africans and racialised chattel enslavement of Africans as the gravest crime against humanity. The resolution received 123 votes in favour, three against and 52 abstentions.
Mahama has made reparatory justice a major part of his international engagement, while Barbados has continued efforts to preserve the history of slavery and recognise its lasting effects.
The President is also expected to participate in Barbados' 60th Independence Anniversary celebrations on Monday, November 30, 2026.
Global superstar and Barbadian icon Rihanna joins President Mahama for a special tour of the exhibition at the newly opened Ancestral Memorial to the Enslaved at Newton Burial Ground in Bridgetown, Barbados. https://t.co/F0PuScTBet— THE STATE NEWS (@THESTATENEWSS) November 29, 2026