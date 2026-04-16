Kwaku Manu reveals fear of relationships, says he once feared impregnating a woman more than HIV
Kwaku Manu says he once feared relationships so much that he was more afraid of impregnating a woman than contracting HIV, leading him to always carry condoms.
He cautions men to be careful in choosing partners, warning that the wrong relationship can have serious negative consequences in life.
The actor also revealed he does not support long-distance marriages, arguing that they often weaken relationships over time.
Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu has opened up about how a deep-seated fear of relationships once made him hesitant about fatherhood.
In an interview with Zionfelix, the actor reflected on a period in his life when he viewed relationships with extreme caution, describing some women as potentially harmful to men’s lives and fortunes.
He said;
There was a time I was more afraid of getting a woman pregnant than even HIV. I would go everywhere with protection, sometimes even to church. You have to be very careful about the person you choose to have a child with, because the wrong choice can affect your life significantly,
According to him, his fears were shaped by stories of men who, despite being financially stable, found themselves in difficult situations after having children with partners they later regretted.
He added;
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There are well-to-do men who can provide for their children, but they end up with the wrong partners, and it creates serious problems
Kwaku Manu also shared his views on modern relationships, stating that he does not favour long-distance marriages, which he believes often struggle due to a lack of physical connection.
“Personally, I don’t support long-distance marriages. Over time, everything becomes centred on video calls, and that can affect the strength of the relationship,” he noted.