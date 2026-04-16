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Kwaku Manu reveals fear of relationships, says he once feared impregnating a woman more than HIV

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 16:21 - 16 April 2026
Kwaku Manu
Kwaku Manu speaks on his past fears about relationships and why he believes men must be careful when choosing partners.
Kwaku Manu has opened up about his past fears surrounding relationships, saying he was once more afraid of impregnating a woman than contracting HIV, and advising men to be cautious in choosing partners.
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  • Kwaku Manu says he once feared relationships so much that he was more afraid of impregnating a woman than contracting HIV, leading him to always carry condoms.

  • He cautions men to be careful in choosing partners, warning that the wrong relationship can have serious negative consequences in life.

  • The actor also revealed he does not support long-distance marriages, arguing that they often weaken relationships over time.

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Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu has opened up about how a deep-seated fear of relationships once made him hesitant about fatherhood.

In an interview with Zionfelix, the actor reflected on a period in his life when he viewed relationships with extreme caution, describing some women as potentially harmful to men’s lives and fortunes.

He said;

READ MORE: Fameye says Shatta Wale is ignoring him, and he doesn’t know why

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There was a time I was more afraid of getting a woman pregnant than even HIV. I would go everywhere with protection, sometimes even to church. You have to be very careful about the person you choose to have a child with, because the wrong choice can affect your life significantly,

According to him, his fears were shaped by stories of men who, despite being financially stable, found themselves in difficult situations after having children with partners they later regretted.

Kwaku Manu
Kwaku Manu speaks on his past fears about relationships and why he believes men must be careful when choosing partners.

He added;

READ MORE: Ex-footballer Prince Tagoe recounts how Shatta Wale convinced him to invest resources in Stonebwoy’s career

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There are well-to-do men who can provide for their children, but they end up with the wrong partners, and it creates serious problems

Kwaku Manu also shared his views on modern relationships, stating that he does not favour long-distance marriages, which he believes often struggle due to a lack of physical connection.

“Personally, I don’t support long-distance marriages. Over time, everything becomes centred on video calls, and that can affect the strength of the relationship,” he noted.

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