Laryea Kingston breaks silence on Black Stars coaching job: ‘I’m ready if …’

Former Ghana international Laryea Kingston has declared his readiness to accept an opportunity to coach Ghana’s national teams, stressing that his decision would depend on the availability of a conducive and professional working environment.

Speaking in an interview with Sporty FM, the ex-Hearts of Oak winger made it clear that his commitment to Ghana remains unwavering and that he would not hesitate to serve if the conditions allow him to work effectively.

Kingston stated,

I’m a Ghanaian, and anytime the opportunity comes to coach any national team, I will. If the environment is conducive for me, I’ll take the offer

Kingston was appointed head coach of the Black Starlets in April 2024 ahead of the WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship hosted in Ghana. His tenure, however, was short-lived.

Despite guiding the team to the semifinals, Ghana fell 2 - 1 to Burkina Faso, missing out on a place in the final.

In a surprise move after the defeat, Kingston announced his resignation from the role, citing undisclosed concerns surrounding the setup.

Since stepping away from the Black Starlets, Kingston has continued to build his coaching credentials abroad.

He spent time working in the United States and is currently in charge of all Uganda’s junior national teams, a role that has further broadened his experience at the youth development level.