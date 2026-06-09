Man jailed 7 years for stealing church musical instruments in Hohoe

A 27-year-old man, Mohammed Rafiu, has been sentenced by the Hohoe Circuit Court after pleading guilty to unlawfully entering a church and stealing musical instruments belonging to Faith International Ministry Church in Hohoe.

Mohammed Rafiu, 27, jailed for unlawfully entering and stealing church musical instruments in Hohoe.

Police retrieved an amplifier, equalizer, mixer, and crossover machine belonging to Faith International Ministry Church.

Hohoe Circuit Court sentenced him to 3 years for unlawful entry and 4 years for stealing, to run concurrently.

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A 27-year-old man has been convicted for unlawful entry and stealing church musical instruments in Hohoe.

According to the Police, the incident occurred on June 5, 2026, when the man identified as Mohammed Rafiu, was spotted near the Faith International Ministry carrying a sack containing various items rushing to hail a car.

His actions reportedly raised suspicion among witnesses, who approached him to inspect the contents of the sack.

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Upon inspection, the items found in his possession included an amplifier, an equalizer, a mixer, and a crossover machine, all identified as property belonging to the church.

The suspect was subsequently arrested and handed over to the Hohoe Police District Command, where he reportedly admitted to the offences during police investigations.

Mohammed Rafiu was arraigned before the Hohoe Circuit Court on Monday, June 8, 2026, where he pleaded guilty to two charges.

The court convicted and sentenced him to three years’ imprisonment for unlawful entry and four years for stealing. However, both sentences are to run concurrently.

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