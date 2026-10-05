‘Even if it’s a penalty, I’ll try to save it’ - Benin goalkeeper fires warning at Lionel messi ahead of farewell match

Benin goalkeeper Marcel Dandjinou has warned Lionel Messi that he will have to earn every goal when Argentina face Benin in his farewell match at the Monumental.

Benin goalkeeper Marcel Dandjinou says Messi will have to earn his goals in Argentina’s farewell friendly on Tuesday, October 6, 2026.

Dandjinou insists Benin will not gift Messi a goal, even if the Argentine superstar takes a late penalty.

Messi is set to make his final Argentina appearance at the Monumental as the world champions face Benin.

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Benin goalkeeper Marcel Dandjinou has warned Lionel Messi that he will have to work for every goal when Argentina face Benin in his farewell match on Tuesday, October 6.

Benin goalkeeper Marcel Dandjinou

The 28-year-old shot-stopper is expected to start for Benin at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, where Messi will make his final appearance for Argentina after announcing his international retirement in August. Despite the celebratory nature of the occasion, Dandjinou says Benin will not simply allow Messi to score.

“I'm a goalkeeper, and I'm there to make saves. Even if it's the last minute and there's a penalty, if Messi takes it, I'll try to save it. It's that simple: it's football. ” he said.

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“Yes, we're here to celebrate Messi, but nobody told us we have to give him a goal. And knowing Messi, you don't need to give him anything. If he wants to score, he'll have to do everything he can to get it,” he added.

Dandjinou made the comments in an interview with Marca ahead of the friendly. He also stressed that Benin are travelling to Argentina to compete and represent their country, rather than simply take part in Messi's farewell celebration.

The match has been arranged as Messi's official farewell to the Argentina national team. The 39-year-old will make his final appearance for the Albiceleste against Benin.

Lionel Messi of Argentina looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026. | Photo via IMAGO

Messi enters the game as Argentina's record appearance-maker and top scorer. He currently has 207 international caps and 125 goals, having helped the country win the 2021 and 2024 Copa América titles and the 2022 World Cup.

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