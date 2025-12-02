New infections push number of Ghanaians living with HIV to over 334,700

Ghana marked World AIDS Day with a renewed call for action as new national estimates reveal that more than 334,700 people are currently living with HIV.

The Government of Ghana announced the figures in a statement commemorating World AIDS Day 2025, observed globally on 1 December.

HIV/AIDS

The figures highlight the ongoing health concerns despite advances in treatment and prevention. In 2024 alone, Ghana recorded over 15,200 new HIV infections and more than 12,600 AIDS-related deaths. Although interventions have saved countless lives, the Ministry noted that prevention efforts have at times been inconsistent, and stigma against persons living with HIV continues to hinder progress

Government spokesperson, Kwakye Ofosu noted that to ensure the continuity of essential services, the government says it has taken bold steps to strengthen the national response.

In February 2025, the President directed the Ministry of Finance to secure funding for key HIV services following reductions in external assistance. Cabinet has also approved a revised National Workplace HIV and Wellness Policy aimed at reducing stigma and protecting workers, while a new National HIV Response Sustainability Roadmap outlines actions to boost domestic resources and expand access to prevention and treatment services.

World AIDS Day 2025 is the day that serves as “a moment for reflection, solidarity and renewed commitment,” as the country celebrates progress made while acknowledging ongoing challenges in the national HIV response. Ghana’s commemoration aligns with the global theme, “Overcoming disruption, transforming the AIDS response,” and the national sub-theme, “Africa Unites Against AIDS,” which emphasise resilience and regional cooperation

The statement underscores that unity of purpose will determine the future of Ghana’s fight against HIV. The government is urging stronger private sector involvement, noting that HIV significantly affects workforce productivity and national development. Businesses are encouraged to invest in workplace HIV programmes, support testing campaigns and adopt policies that safeguard employees’ health and rights.

Government also acknowledged the dedication of health workers, civil society organisations and private sector partners whose efforts have sustained progress through persistent challenges. Their continued leadership, the statement says, will be essential as Ghana works toward an AIDS-free future.

