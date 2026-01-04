'Ramadan is more than a ritual' — Uti Dawah and Hafis share powerful insights

The Beauty of Ramadan gets discussed on this week’s episode of THE REAL TALK PODCAST, hosted by Elizabeth Essuman

Ramadan, is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar. It is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, communal prayer, reflection, and community. It is also the month in which the Quran is believed to have been revealed to the Islamic prophet Muhammad.

In 2026, Ramadan is expected to begin on the evening of Wednesday 18 February and will conclude on the evening of Thursday 19 March, with the exact dates contingent upon the sighting of the moon.

This week on THE REAL TALK PODCAST, hosted by Elizabeth Essuman, Uti Dawah and Hafis gives deep insight into the spiritual journey of Ramadan and how Muslims around the world observe this sacred month. They explain what Ramadan truly means beyond abstaining from food, plus, highlighting discipline, worship, self-control, and closeness to Allah.

Anyhow you look at it, spiritually and physically, Ramadan is essential as it strengthens faith, builds self-discipline, boosts immunity, and helps regulate body weight, making its benefits both eternal and worldly.

The subject of marriage, intimacy, the Black Stone, etc., in connection with Ramadan was carefully explained in this episode.

This episode’s take-home pack is crystal clear - Ramadan is a transformation, not just a ritual.

Watch the full conversation between Elizabeth, and her guests, Uti Dawah and Hafis….

