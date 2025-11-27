Remit Choice Unveils Ghana Millions Cedi Christmas: Growing Prize Pool Campaign

Remit Choice has launched its "Ghana Millions Cedi Christmas" campaign, featuring a growing prize pool estimated at approximately 30 million cedis—marking not only five years of service but also the company's triumphant return to Ghana after successfully resolving regulatory requirements and resuming full operations.

Running from November 24 through December 25, 2025, the campaign features a scalable reward system where Remit Choice increases the campaign budget based on participation levels. Industry sources familiar with the campaign indicate that based on Remit Choice's Ghanaian customer base and expected participation rates, the prize pool is estimated to reach around 30 million cedis—making this potentially one of the largest digital remittance reward campaigns in Ghana's history. The company has not announced any maximum cap, meaning the budget could increase further with higher-than-expected participation. This massive investment demonstrates Remit Choice's permanent commitment to Ghana following its recent reinstatement and full clearance to operate in the country.

Understanding the Reward Structure

💰 Referral Rewards

Earn money by inviting friends and family to use Remit Choice. Get 600 GHS for your first two successful referrals, plus 300 GHS for each additional referral. New users also receive 300 GHS when they complete qualifying transfers.

🎄 Christmas Bonus

The top 1,000 most active participants receive 1,450 GHS each. Qualification requires meeting three criteria: making successful referrals, sending 3,500+ GHS to Ghana, and following Remit Choice on social media.

📱 iPhone 17 Pro Prizes

Two iPhone 17 Pro devices will be awarded—one to the top referrer with the most successful referrals, and one to the top remitter who sends the highest total amount to Ghana during the campaign.

Referral Program: A Win-Win for Everyone

💡 Example Calculation

Let's say you successfully refer 6 friends who each send 1,400+ GHS to Ghana. Here's what you earn:



Completing 2 successful referrals: 600 GHS (one-time bonus)

6 friends each sending 1,400+ GHS: 1,800 GHS (300 × 6)

Total referral earnings: 2,400 GHS



Remember: A "successful referral" means your friend sends 1,400 GHS or more during the campaign!

The referral system works in two parts: First, you receive a 600 GHS bonus once you've made 2 successful referrals. Then, you earn 300 GHS each time one of your referred users sends 1,400 GHS or more to Ghana during the campaign period.

The Millions Cedi Christmas Reward: Estimated 30 Million Cedi Prize Pool

The Christmas reward features a prize pool estimated at approximately 30 million cedis. According to sources familiar with the campaign, this estimate is based on Remit Choice's current Ghanaian customer base and projected participation rates. The top 1,000 qualified participants will each receive 2,050 GHS, with the total prize pool potentially growing even larger if participation exceeds expectations.

📈 Estimated 30 Million Cedi Prize Pool Structure

Estimated Total Pool: Approximately 30 million cedis

Basis for Estimate: Current Ghanaian customer base and expected participation

Per Winner Reward: 2,050 GHS each for top 1,000 participants

No Cap Announced: Budget may increase further with higher participation



The prize pool is determined by:

• Total number of qualified participants

• Total transaction volume during campaign

• Total successful referrals made



With a 30 million cedi estimate and no announced cap, the campaign budget could grow even higher! Each new participant helps increase the total pool.

The Christmas reward will see 1,000 customers each receive 2,050 GHS—a combined payout of 2.05 million cedis. This requires meeting three specific criteria:

Make 2 Successful Referrals You must refer at least two new users, with both sending 1,400 GHS or more to Ghana during the campaign period.

Send 3,500+ GHS to Ghana You personally must transfer a minimum of 3,500 GHS to Ghana during the campaign. This must be your own transfers, not from your referrals.

Follow on Social Media Follow Remit Choice's official Facebook Page and join their WhatsApp Channel to stay updated and qualify for the reward.

Participants meeting all three conditions will be ranked based on transfer volume, referral success, and engagement. The top 1,000 most active participants will each receive 1,450 GHS from the Christmas reward pool after verification. Should participation exceed expectations, Remit Choice has indicated the budget could increase beyond the 30 million cedi estimate, as no maximum cap has been announced.

This campaign represents our commitment to giving back to the community that has supported us over the past five years, especially those who remained loyal during our temporary suspension. We've been fully reinstated with all regulatory clearances and are back stronger than ever. Based on our Ghanaian customer base, we've estimated a prize pool of approximately 30 million cedis for this campaign—potentially one of the largest in Ghana's history. However, we haven't set a maximum cap—if participation exceeds our projections, we're committed to scaling the budget accordingly. This is our way of showing Ghana that we're here to stay and that we value this market as a core part of our operations.

— Danish Azeem, Chief Marketing Officer, Remit Choice

iPhone 17 Pro Grand Prizes: The Ultimate Recognition

Two iPhone 17 Pro devices will be awarded to top performers:

Transfer Volume Champion: The customer with the highest total transfer volume to Ghana throughout the campaign receives one iPhone 17 Pro.

Referral Champion: The top referrer with the most successful referrals (meeting the 1,400 GHS threshold) wins the second iPhone 17 Pro.

Getting Started: Your Step-by-Step Guide

📱 For New Customers

Download the Remit Choice app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Complete the registration process with your identification documents. Verify your account and you're ready to receive money—and participate in Ghana Millions Cedi Christmas if you were referred by someone!

🎯 For Existing Customers

Log into your Remit Choice app, navigate to the campaign section to access your unique referral code. Share your code with friends and family, track your progress, and ensure you meet all qualification criteria for the rewards you're targeting.

📊 Tracking Your Progress

The Remit Choice app features a dedicated campaign dashboard where you can monitor your referrals, transfer volume, ranking, and watch the prize pool grow in real-time. Track progress toward the estimated 30 million cedi target and see if participation pushes it even higher!

Ready to Win Your Share of 30 Million Cedis?

With 31 days remaining until December 25, there's still time to maximize your participation. The estimated 30 million cedi prize pool could grow even larger with exceptional participation—spread the word and help increase the rewards for all top 1,000 winners!

Download Remit Choice App

Important Dates & Information

📅 Campaign Period

November 24, 2025 - December 25, 2025

All qualifying transactions and referrals must occur within this timeframe

🎁 Winner Announcement

Winners will be announced by December 31, 2025

Rewards will be credited within 14 business days after verification

ℹ️ More Information

Visit the official campaign page for complete terms and conditions. Follow Remit Choice on social media for updates and support.

Digital Remittance Growth in Ghana

Digital remittance platforms like Remit Choice are transforming how Ghanaians receive financial support from relatives abroad. Traditional methods involved high fees and long wait times, but digital platforms now allow instant transfers accessible anywhere.

The Ghana Millions Cedi Christmas campaign's estimated 30 million cedi prize pool—with potential to grow higher based on participation—represents a significant investment in customer acquisition and retention. By offering 2,050 GHS to each of the top 1,000 participants and leaving room for the budget to increase beyond projections, Remit Choice has created a compelling incentive structure. Industry sources familiar with the campaign indicate this estimate is based on the company's current Ghanaian customer base and expected engagement rates, though the absence of an announced cap signals confidence that participation could exceed initial projections. This scalable approach demonstrates how fintech companies can align their growth investments directly with customer rewards, creating substantial value for loyal users while driving platform expansion.

A Remarkable Comeback: Remit Choice's Return to Ghana

The launch of this record-breaking campaign carries special significance given Remit Choice's recent history in Ghana. The platform faced a temporary suspension of its operations in the country, which raised concerns among its loyal customer base about the company's long-term commitment to the Ghanaian market.

However, Remit Choice successfully navigated the regulatory requirements and has been fully reinstated with all necessary clearances. The company is now operating with complete authorization and has resumed full services to its Ghanaian customers. This return represents more than just a regulatory achievement—it signals Remit Choice's unwavering commitment to the Ghanaian market and its customers who remained loyal during the suspension period.

💪 Demonstrating Permanent Commitment

The Ghana Millions Cedi Christmas campaign is Remit Choice's emphatic statement of commitment to Ghana. Rather than returning quietly, the company has launched what appears to be one of the largest digital remittance reward campaigns in Ghana's history. The estimated 30 million cedi prize pool—potentially growing even larger—demonstrates that Remit Choice views Ghana not as a temporary market, but as a core pillar of its African operations.



This massive investment immediately following reinstatement sends a clear message: Remit Choice is back, fully operational, and more committed than ever to serving the Ghanaian diaspora and their families back home.

The timing and scale of this campaign are significant. By launching a potentially record-breaking rewards program as part of its comeback, Remit Choice is not only thanking customers who stayed loyal during the suspension but also demonstrating to regulators, partners, and the broader market that it intends to be a permanent, responsible, and innovative player in Ghana's digital remittance ecosystem.

Industry observers note that few companies return from regulatory challenges with such an aggressive and customer-focused campaign. The five-year anniversary celebration, combined with the comeback narrative, positions this campaign as both a milestone achievement and a fresh start for Remit Choice in Ghana.