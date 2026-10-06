The two teams sparked such an intense brawl that riot police had to intervene Credit: AP:Associated Press

The two teams sparked such an intense brawl that riot police had to intervene Credit: AP:Associated Press

Riot police storm pitch as Guatemala vs Suriname ends in explosive Nations League brawl [Video]

Guatemala's Nations League clash with Suriname ended in chaotic scenes after players and substitutes became involved in a mass brawl that required riot police intervention.

A dramatic CONCACAF Nations League encounter between Guatemala and Suriname ended in ugly scenes on Monday after players, substitutes, and members of both teams became involved in a heated confrontation.

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The incident occurred at the Cementos Progreso Stadium in Guatemala City following Guatemala's narrow 1-0 victory in their final League A group-stage match.

The result had major implications for both sides, with Guatemala eventually securing top spot in Group B and advancing to the CONCACAF Nations League quarter-finals.

The match itself was decided deep into stoppage time when Matthew Evans produced a spectacular long-range strike in the sixth minute of added time to give the hosts victory.

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However, the late winner was overshadowed by the chaotic scenes that followed.

Suriname were forced to play with 10 players after Richonell Margaret was shown a straight red card in the 63rd minute.

The dismissal followed an altercation involving the Suriname player and supporters in the stands, with tensions already beginning to rise inside the stadium.

The red card immediately sparked a reaction from both benches, as players and members of the coaching staff became involved in the confrontation.

Despite the tension, the match continued, and Guatemala eventually found the decisive goal in the closing stages.

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The situation escalated again after the final whistle.

#FanáticosPlus | 🚨 BATALLA CAMPAL EN GUATEMALA 🇬🇹 Jugadores y cuerpo técnico de Guatemala y Surinam se fueron a los golpes tras el partido por la Liga de Naciones de Concacaf. https://t.co/CTGekJnqvD — Fanáticos + (@FanaticosGMV) October 6, 2026

Players and substitutes from both teams were seen confronting one another on the pitch, with the altercation quickly developing into a mass brawl.

Television footage showed players appearing to exchange blows as supporters inside the stadium reacted to the incident.

Security personnel struggled to bring the situation under control, forcing riot police to enter the pitch and separate the two groups.

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The intervention eventually helped restore order, but the ugly scenes provided an unfortunate ending to an otherwise important night for Guatemala.

Despite the controversy, Guatemala secured the result they needed to progress to the knockout stage.