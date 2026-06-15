Speed says he's ready to play for the Black Stars of Ghana at the 2030 World Cup

Speed says he's ready to play for the Black Stars of Ghana at the 2030 World Cup

Speed says he's ready to play for the Black Stars of Ghana at the 2030 World Cup

IShowSpeed joked that he could play for Ghana, the USA, or Portugal at the 2030 World Cup.

His mention of Ghana excited fans due to his strong connection with the country.

The comments quickly went viral, sparking reactions across social media.

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Popular American streamer and internet personality IShowSpeed has sparked reactions across social media after a resurfaced video showed him joking about representing Ghana, the United States, or Portugal at the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

The 21-year-old content creator, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr., made the light-hearted remarks during a livestream while reflecting on his journey from being a teenage streamer at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar to becoming one of the world's most recognised online personalities.

"Four years ago, I was 17 and streaming at the World Cup. Now I'm 21, and I will be 25 at the next World Cup. In 2030, I'll be playing in the World Cup for Ghana, the USA, or Portugal," Speed said, drawing laughter from viewers and generating widespread discussion online.

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Although the comments were clearly made in jest, football fans quickly embraced the idea, particularly after Speed mentioned Ghana among his potential national team choices.

The social media star has developed a strong connection with football over the years, largely through his passionate support for five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

His viral reactions, football-themed content and appearances at major tournaments have helped him become a familiar figure within the global football community.

As a United States citizen, Speed would naturally be eligible to represent the U.S. national team. His mention of Portugal is also unsurprising given his admiration for Ronaldo and Portuguese football.

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However, it was his reference to Ghana that attracted the most attention, especially among Ghanaian fans.

During his widely publicised visit to Ghana, Speed received a warm welcome from fans and traditional leaders. He was honoured with the Ghanaian name Barima Kofi Akuffo during a special naming ceremony held at the Akuapemhene's Palace in Akropong, further strengthening his connection with the West African nation.

The resurfaced comments have reignited conversations among fans, with many jokingly suggesting that the Black Stars should reserve a spot for the internet sensation ahead of the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Meanwhile, the 2026 FIFA World Cup continues to capture global attention, attracting millions of viewers across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

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Despite challenges surrounding visa issues and travel restrictions affecting some participants and supporters, the tournament has delivered exciting football action and memorable moments on and off the pitch.

While IShowSpeed is unlikely to swap streaming for professional football anytime soon, his playful remarks have once again demonstrated his unique ability to generate headlines and engage football fans around the world.