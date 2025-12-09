Tensions deepen in Daddy Lumba funeral feud as Asantehene postpones family meeting

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has reportedly deferred a planned meeting with the relatives of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba.

The delegation, led by Abusuapanyin Kofi Owusu, visited the Asante monarch on 8 December 2025 to formally notify him of arrangements for the musician’s funeral, set for 13 December at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. Tensions have been simmering within the family since the singer’s death, particularly regarding which of his two wives should be acknowledged as his lawful widow and who holds the authority to oversee the funeral rites.

A group comprising close relatives , including his elder sister, Ernestina Fosuh (popularly known as Akosua Brempomaa), his paternal uncle, Wofa Yaw Opoku, his maternal grandaunt, and several others, has filed legal action seeking to halt the ceremony scheduled for 13 December.

This faction contends that the family head has taken charge of the funeral preparations without their involvement. They further allege that Abusuapanyin has withdrawn money from the singer’s memorial account without their approval. For his part, Abusuapanyin Kofi Owusu insists that he alone holds the mandate to organise the funeral as the head of the Ekuona Royal Family of Parkoso and has continued with preparations despite the opposition.

The dispute escalated at Manhyia, where both sides arrived at the palace, led separately by Abusuapanyin Kofi Owusu and Ernestina Fosuh, as captured in circulating videos.

Following the discussions at Manhyia, reports suggested that the Asantehene had rescheduled his meeting with the family to Thursday, 11 December. Although the reasons for the postponement remain unclear, the decision appeared to favour Ernestina Fosuh’s faction, as she was seen leaving the palace in high spirits.

@gossips24tv Defying all odds, Abusuapayin Tupac makes a grand appearance at Manhyia to officially invite Otumfuor Osei Tutu|| to Daddy Lumba’s funeral 🖤🤍 ♬ Yɛ Nea Woho B3tɔ Wo - Yentie Obiaa - Daddy Lumba

Her uncle, Wofa Yaw Opoku, also looked visibly satisfied as he departed, seemingly encouraged by the Asantehene’s stance. In contrast, Ernestina Fosuh’s younger sister, Faustina, widely regarded as being aligned with Abusuapanyin’s side, appeared unhappy as she exited the palace, prompting speculation that the outcome did not go in their favour.