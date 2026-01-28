Two Chelsea fans ‘stabbed’ ahead of Champions League clash with Napoli

Two Chelsea fans were stabbed in Naples ahead of a crucial Champions League clash, prompting safety warnings, police escorts, and heightened security for travelling supporters.

Two Chelsea supporters have reportedly been stabbed in Naples ahead of the club’s crucial Champions League fixture scheduled for later this evening.

The incident occurred overnight, prompting Chelsea to urge fans travelling to Italy to exercise “extreme caution”.

The injured supporters were rushed to hospital, where they are being treated for injuries described as non-life-threatening, according to The Sun Sports.

According to witnesses, the attack happened as the fans were walking to a nearby pub. One supporter claimed his friend was stabbed after allegedly being chased by a large group of Napoli ultras.

Chelsea confirmed the incident in an official statement, saying,

The club is aware of an incident that took place on Tuesday evening in Naples. Two fans are being treated in hospital, having sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The club would like to remind all supporters to exercise extreme caution whilst in the city and take note of the advice shared ahead of this fixture.

— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 27, 2026

Naples police have not yet issued a public statement regarding the stabbings.

In response, Chelsea have strongly advised supporters to avoid walking alone in the city and to refrain from wearing clothing that identifies them as Chelsea fans.

A police-escorted shuttle service has also been arranged for the 2,500 ticket-holding supporters to ensure safe transportation to the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium later tonight.

Naples has a well-documented history of incidents involving visiting supporters during European competitions.

In October, clashes broke out between Napoli and Sporting Lisbon fans ahead of a Champions League match, while violence also erupted in March 2023 before Napoli’s clash with Eintracht Frankfurt.

That incident resulted in multiple arrests, injuries to police officers, vehicles being set on fire, and several fans wounded.

Chelsea head into the Naples encounter knowing a victory is vital to avoid the uncertainty of Champions League play-off ties.

The Blues currently occupy the final automatic qualification spot, with a win enough to secure a place in the last 16.

Napoli, managed by former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, trail the English side by five points but sit 17 places lower in the overall standings.

The Italian champions need at least a draw to keep their qualification hopes alive.

The Napoli squad includes several familiar faces to Chelsea fans, such as Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, and Billy Gilmour, with Rasmus Højlund and Scott McTominay also expected to feature.

Chelsea have received a boost with star player Cole Palmer travelling with the squad. While the Blues have won all four of their Champions League home matches this season, their away form has been inconsistent, suffering defeats to Bayern Munich and Atalanta and a draw against Qarabag.