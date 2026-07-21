Verna Mineral Water Recognized as Sustainable Brand of the Year, at National FMCG Awards

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Verna Mineral Water has been named “Sustainable Brand of the Year” at the 5th National FMCG Summit & Awards, held on July 11, 2026, at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra. The prestigious recognition celebrates brands that continue to redefine excellence within Ghana’s fast-moving consumer goods sector through innovation, responsible business practices, and measurable impact.

For many consumers, however, the award comes as little surprise. Over the years, Verna Mineral Water has steadily built a reputation as one of the best bottled water brands in Ghana by combining premium quality with a long-term commitment to sustainability, wellness, and community development.

At the heart of Verna’s latest recognition is its bold sustainability agenda, led by the brand’s groundbreaking “No Seal, Less Waste” initiative. By eliminating unnecessary plastic seals from its bottles, Verna has taken a significant step toward reducing packaging waste and minimizing its environmental footprint. The initiative reflects a broader philosophy that sustainability is not merely a marketing message but an operational commitment embedded across the brand’s value chain.

As conversations around eco-friendly bottled water continue to gain momentum globally, Verna has positioned itself at the forefront of responsible manufacturing in Ghana’s beverage industry. Its environmentally conscious packaging strategy demonstrates that businesses can balance consumer convenience with environmental stewardship.

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Beyond sustainability, Verna Mineral Water continues to distinguish itself through its health-focused product attributes. Recognized as one of the bottled water brands with the lowest sodium content in Ghana, Verna offers consumers a hydration option aligned with modern wellness needs. The brand’s optimal pH level, ranging between 7.5 and 7.8, further enhances its appeal as a healthy drinking water choice for individuals and families seeking balanced hydration.

Strengthening consumer confidence is the brand’s endorsement by the Ghana Medical Association, a recognition that underscores Verna’s commitment to quality and public health. In a highly competitive market, such endorsements reinforce the trust that millions of consumers place in the product every day.

Equally important is the infrastructure behind the brand. Verna Mineral Water is produced in an ISO-certified manufacturing facility that adheres to internationally recognized quality, safety, and production standards. This commitment to operational excellence has enabled the brand to consistently deliver premium products while maintaining the highest levels of safety and reliability.

Yet Verna’s influence extends far beyond the factory floor. Through its extensive ‘Verna Changing Lives’ corporate social responsibility programmes, the brand has emerged as a leader in community development and social intervention across Ghana. From supporting education and healthcare initiatives to investing in environmental and humanitarian causes, Verna has demonstrated that corporate success carries a responsibility to create meaningful social impact.

This people-first approach has become a defining feature of the company’s identity, reinforcing the idea that sustainable business growth is inseparable from community well-being. It is this combination of environmental consciousness, health advocacy, manufacturing excellence, and social responsibility that continues to set Verna apart within Ghana’s beverage landscape.

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The National FMCG Summit & Awards 2026 recognition therefore represents more than another trophy on the shelf. It is an acknowledgment of years of deliberate investment in quality, innovation, and responsible leadership.

As consumer expectations evolve and sustainability becomes a defining measure of corporate performance, Verna Mineral Water continues to raise the standard for what a modern beverage brand can achieve. Its “Sustainable Brand of the Year” award is an evidence that Verna has established itself as Ghana’s benchmark for sustainability, wellness, and responsible corporate leadership.

For consumers seeking healthy drinking water in Ghana and businesses looking for a model of sustainable growth, Verna Mineral Water continues to prove that true leadership is built on actions, not claims.