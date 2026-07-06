'Who is Jesus Christ?' Queen Liz examines Christianity and Islam's differing beliefs

A GOD or A PROPHET — WHO IS JESUS…? Elizabeth Essuman and her Guests take a walk into the Personality of one of the Most Popular Brands on Earth on this week’s ‘Behind The Lens with Queen Liz’

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Whether Jesus is God or a Prophet depends on where one stands, and the answer changes significantly depending on the individual’s faith tradition. On this week’s ‘Behind The Lens with Queen Liz’, host, Elizabeth Essuman and her guests gambol on one of the most controversial and long-debated questions in religion which continues to divide believers across the world: Who is Jesus Christ — a God or a Prophet? Some say that He is truly God in human form, some have argued that He is simply a prophet sent with a divine message.

In this episode, we get to see that Jesus is considered the Son of God and the second person of the Holy Trinity. More eye opener comes through as Christians believe Jesus is God incarnate who came to save humanity from sin. While His teachings are prophetic, His divine identity as both fully God and fully man is the core of the faith.

In another school of thought, Jesus, known as Isa in Arabic is highly revered as one of the greatest and most important prophets of God, but not as God or the Son of God. Muslims believe Jesus was a mortal messenger who performed miracles by God's will and preached the same monotheistic message as other prophets like Moses and Muhammad.

Christians and Muslims may always have their say, but some other faithfuls believe that Jesus is not the Messiah, God, or a Prophet; they consider Him an ordinary human being, and His claims to divinity are rejected.

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This episode comes in handy as revelations unfolds, difficult questions rarely spoken about openly are raised. From scripture, interpretation, perceived contradictions, and how different belief systems understand the identity and mission of Jesus — you’ve got a mouthwatering episode for yourself.

As we always say no issue is too serious or unserious to be discussed ‘Behind The Lens with Queen Liz’, but one thing is sure, no matter how or what the topic is, you will still be able to have a take-home pack with some food for thought.

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