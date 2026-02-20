Why Ghana's youth are flocking to digital platforms and what this means for national development (opinion)

Everywhere you look in Ghana today, a young person is pointing a phone at themselves, talking to an audience they cannot see. On TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook, thousands of Ghanaian youth are creating content — comedy skits, music videos, tutorials, commentary, and everyday life moments. At first glance, this appears to be a story of opportunity. Young people who might otherwise be unemployed are finding audiences, building brands, and in some cases, earning incomes. The government has noticed, launching initiatives like the Ghana Creator Education Day in partnership with TikTok, and committing to train 120 creators while negotiating direct monetization channels through GCB Bank. But beneath the surface lies a more complex reality. What happens when too many young people converge on the same path? What are the implications for indigenous innovation, capital formation, and labour distribution in a developing country like Ghana? This article, grounded in the Kekelist framework of holistic causation, traces the threads of the content creation phenomenon — its causes, its consequences, and the risks of over-concentration.

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Part One: Why the Youth Are Going into Content Creation

The Economic Imperative

The most fundamental driver is economic. Ghana's youth face a labour market that cannot absorb them. Youth unemployment is estimated at over 13% nationally, with much higher rates in some demographics. Real wages have stagnated. Formal sector jobs are scarce. Approximately one million Ghanaian youth are estimated to live abroad due to job shortages at home. Content creation offers an alternative path. Unlike traditional professions that require years of education, capital investment, or institutional connections, content creation requires only a smartphone and an internet connection. The barriers to entry are lower than any industry in human history.

The Technological Enabler

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Smartphones are now affordable and ubiquitous. Internet penetration has expanded significantly. Platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram provide free access to global audiences. As the Minister for Communication, Hon. Samuel Nartey George, noted: "Content creators are not a problem for the country; they are creating jobs and solutions".

The Psychological Appeal

Beyond economics, content creation offers what traditional employment often cannot: autonomy, flexibility, creative expression, and immediate feedback through likes, shares, and comments. The platforms themselves are designed to be addictive, triggering dopamine release with every notification. Successful creators like Kwadwo Sheldon, who has millions of followers across platforms, have shown that Ghanaian youth can achieve global reach. Political influencers like Akosua Manu (Kozie) and Sandra Ewool have demonstrated that digital skills can translate into influence and even institutional roles.

The Cultural Validation

Ghanaian culture increasingly validates creative expression. The Year of Return and Beyond the Return campaigns positioned Ghana as a cultural hub. The Creative Arts Agency was established to support the sector. Traditional gatekeepers are slowly accepting that "making content" can be a legitimate career. The Deputy CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Mr. Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana, explicitly urged youth to "create, post, share" and "tell the Ghana story loud" through digital platforms.

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Part Two: The Positive Implications

Job Creation and Economic Opportunity

Content creation is absorbing youth labour that would otherwise be unemployed. Beyond the creators themselves, the sector generates employment for videographers, editors, scriptwriters, managers, and technical support staff. Hon Ike, a Ghanaian comic actor and content creator, argues that "investing in the content creation industry could drastically reduce Ghana's youth unemployment rate".

Foreign Exchange and Export Potential

Unlike gold or cocoa, content creation is not subject to commodity price volatility. Ghanaian content reaches global audiences, earning foreign currency. Digital products have near-zero marginal cost. The creative sector can generate export earnings without depleting natural resources.

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Cultural Diplomacy and Soft Power

Content creators function as cultural ambassadors. Global audiences encounter Ghana through its creators. The "Year of Return" demonstrated the economic power of cultural connection. Digital storytelling can enhance Ghana's positioning as a tourism destination.

Skills Development

Content creation demands skills that are transferable to other sectors: video production, audience analytics, brand development, digital marketing, and intellectual property management. Many creators are self-taught, demonstrating initiative and resourcefulness.

Part Three: The Risks of Over-Concentration

Labour Market Distortion

When a critical mass of youth pursues the same pathway, labour markets become unbalanced. Ghana risks shortages in engineering, medicine, skilled trades, agriculture, and manufacturing. The economy becomes lopsided, with talent concentrated in one sector while foundational industries starve. As Hon Ike himself acknowledges, despite the potential, most creators struggle to earn sustainable incomes due to limited local payout systems, high transaction charges, restrictive monetization policies, and piracy.

Capital Misallocation

Investment capital is finite. When too much flows to content creation, other sectors suffer. Venture capital concentrates on digital content. Bank lending favours creators over manufacturers. Government funds target one sector while agriculture and industry remain underfunded. Kenneth Awotwe Darko warns that "structural challenges still prevent creatives from fully capitalizing on their talent". The same challenges apply to other sectors when capital is diverted.

Precarious Livelihoods at Scale

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Most content creators do not earn sustainable incomes. When "too many" enter a sector where most cannot earn a living, the result is massive disguised unemployment – youth who appear "working" but are not economically secure.

The Erosion of Indigenous Innovation

This is perhaps the most profound risk. Indigenous innovation requires deep knowledge of local problems, long-term engagement with local systems, and iterative development of local solutions. Content creation, by contrast, often orients youth toward global trends, virality, imitation, and individual branding rather than collective problem-solving. Cycil Jones Abban, founder of Parables Animation Studio, has expressed concern about "the growing influence of foreign media on Ghanaian children". Initiatives like the Ananse Heritage Project attempt to counter this trend by using digital media to preserve and transmit indigenous knowledge. But they swim against a powerful current.

Capital Growth: Financial vs. Intellectual Capital

Capital growth occurs in multiple forms: financial, human, social, intellectual, and cultural. Content creation tends to concentrate on human and social capital (skills and networks) while neglecting intellectual capital (patents, processes, proprietary knowledge) and often failing to generate sustainable financial capital for most participants. Kenneth Awotwe Darko notes that "most creatives operate as individuals rather than as structured businesses that can attract capital and scale up". This individualization limits the accumulation of institutional capital that drives long-term growth.

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Labour Distribution: The Hollowing Out

A healthy economy requires labour distributed across primary (agriculture, mining), secondary (manufacturing, construction), and tertiary (services) sectors. When too many youths concentrate in a narrow band of digital content creation, the result is sectoral hollowing out. Agriculture loses innovative young farmers. Manufacturing loses skilled technicians. Engineering loses problem-solvers. Education loses teachers. Healthcare loses practitioners. Juliet Ibrahim highlighted that African creators receive "only a tiny fraction of the revenue generated" by global platforms. If the most talented youth are chasing tiny fractions rather than building foundational industries, the long-term implications are severe.

The Dependency Dynamic

Content creation on global platforms creates digital dependency. Algorithms controlled by Silicon Valley determine who succeeds. Monetization policies are set in foreign boardrooms. Data generated by Ghanaian youth enriches foreign corporations. Local platforms struggle to compete with global giants. Initiatives like Fidelity Bank's Orange Inspire and Akuna Pod's infrastructure investments represent attempts to build local capacity. But these are small relative to the scale of global platforms.

Cultural Homogenisation

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When youth create content primarily for global audiences, the content itself tends to globalise. Local languages are minimised in favour of English. Local references are replaced with globally recognisable tropes. Local aesthetics are subordinated to platform-preferred formats. Indigenous knowledge is devalued as "not trending." The Ananse Heritage Project explicitly seeks to counter this by "making local folklore accessible and appealing through digital platforms". But it is one initiative against a tide of global content.

Part Four: A Kekelist Synthesis

The content creation phenomenon is not a single event. It is a convergence of environmental (economic necessity, accessible technology), psychological (desire for autonomy, dopamine feedback), and social-symbolic (digital economy narratives, cultural validation) causes. This convergence produces both positive and negative effects. The challenge for Ghana is not to discourage content creation, but to ensure balance.

What Healing Requires

Material interventions: Expand broadband access, reduce data costs, invest in creative infrastructure, develop local payout systems, and diversify government funding across multiple sectors. Psychological interventions: Provide career guidance that presents multiple pathways, offer mentorship across sectors, support creator mental health, and cultivate diverse aspirations. Social-symbolic interventions: Celebrate innovators in multiple fields, invest in indigenous knowledge preservation, support local language content, strengthen intellectual property frameworks, and reweave the story of success to include diverse paths. Continuous tending: Sustain investment across electoral cycles, maintain consistent messaging, exercise generational patience for cultural shifts, and continuously adapt as the digital landscape evolves.

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Conclusion

The youth are going into content creation because they must, because they can, because they want to, and because they are told to. The path is valid. The potential is real. But a nation cannot thrive on one sector alone. Ghana needs farmers and engineers, teachers and technicians, manufacturers and medical professionals. It needs young people solving local problems with indigenous innovation, not only chasing global trends. The goal is not to discourage content creation. It is to ensure that content creation is one path among many – and that those who choose it can do so sustainably, without sacrificing the nation's long-term development. As the Ewe proverb says: "Nu ɖeka mebua fũ o" – One thing is not enough.