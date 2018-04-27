Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Actress Yvonne Nelson dares Ibrah One


Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson deny ever meeting Ibrah One in her life.

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson has disassociated herself from a list of celebrities allegedly involved in money laundering.

After the arrest of Ghana’s young 'millionaire' Ibrah One, he he vowed to expose some famous names allegedly engaged in money laundering in Ghana.

He mentioned some popular names like Nana Appiah Mensah, Becca, Moesha Boduong, Yvonne Nelson, Davido, Tekno among others.

READ MORE: Over thousand people attend mass at a church to worship Beyonce

But, Yvonne Nelson has come out to deny the claims.

Yvonne, who seems angry, took to her Twitter Friday, April 27, to deny ever meeting Ibrah One, questioning why some Ghanaians are recently trying hard to drag her name into bad lights.

“It’s either I’ve become an easy target, or my name seems the easiest to roll out of everybody’s tongue. I have never met the said person in question”

“I don't know Ibrah, never met the guy. Bloggers, watch it! My lawyer is on standby. Might not take an apology next time” she said.

 

Ibrah One is yet to react to Yvonne Nelson's tweet.

