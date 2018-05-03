Bisa Kdei shows off new girlfriend

news

Ghanaian highlife singer Ronald Kwaku Dei Appiah better known by his stage name Bisa Kdei has caused a stir on social media with a picture of his new girlfriend.

It seems Bisa Kdei is really connecting this year. After releasing his third music album “Highlife Konnect”, Bisa Kdei just posted a picture which we believe is another form of emotional connections.

READ MORE: Fans jab Becca over her “faceless” man

The Highlife singer has over the years been silent on his relationship status. Though music lovers have been tagging him with Becca, Bisa Kdei has on several occasions denied their connections.

This picture Bisa Kdei posted on Instagram, with the love signs clearly shows he is in love. Bisa Kdei, however, refused to tag the name beautiful lady in the picture for the world to see.