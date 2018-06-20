Pulse.com.gh logo
Ebony's foundation on hold because of her father - Bullet


Family Saga Ebony's foundation on hold because of her father,Bullet reveals

RuffTown records CEO Bullet says the foundation they intended setting up in the late Ebony's name has been halted until a dust settles.

play
The late Ebony's manager Bullet says the foundation they intended doing for Ebony is on a hold due to misunderstanding from the late Ebony Reigns family.

According to CEO of RuffTown records Bullet says due to a misunderstanding between the label and Nana Opoku Kwarteng, father of the late Ebony the project has been put on hold.

In an interview on Hitz FM, Bullet revealed that the foundation they intended setting up in the late singer's name has been halted until a dust settles.

Ebonys-Father-Bullet-Ebony-Reigns play

Ebonys-Father-Bullet-Ebony-Reigns

 

"Everything has been put on hold because there was a misunderstanding with the father. Sometimes you go and tell him this is what you're doing but later he tells you that you never told him," Bullet said on Daybreak Hitz.

“The foundation is for accident victims. You know she died through a very serious accident so what we are doing is to raise funds through the concert to support accident victims”, Bullet continued.

Ebony, born Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, died in a car accident on Thursday, February 8, 2018, together with two others – Francisca Kuri, her childhood friend, and Francis Atsu Vondee of the Ghana Air Force, believed to be her bodyguard.




