Efia Odo :  Actress goes nearly nude in new Instagram photos

Budding Ghanaian actress, Efia Odo, has gone nearly nude in a new photoshoot.

She shared the photos on Instagram, which featured her nearly naked and almost exposing her vajayjay.

Queen in my own Kingdom#emo#8J+Pvg==## A post shared by Efia Odo #emo#8J+Pvg==## (@efia_odo) on Jan 4, 2018 at 2:36pm PST

Diamond in the rough #emo#77iP## A post shared by Efia Odo #emo#8J+Pvg==## (@efia_odo) on Jan 5, 2018 at 7:43am PST

She captioned the photos "Diamond in the rough" and "Queen in my own Kingdom."

This is not the first time the controversial actress has gone nude. Last year, she shared a photo posed in relatively provocative manner on a weaved couch. The photo shows the sides of her butt and boobs as well as she wears a seductive face in it.

Efia Odo in an interview with Pulse.com.gh has said nudity pays.