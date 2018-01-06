Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Efia Odo :  Actress goes nearly nude in new Instagram photos


She shared the photos on Instagram, which featured her nearly naked and almost exposing her vajayjay.

Budding Ghanaian actress, Efia Odo, has gone nearly nude in a new photoshoot.

She captioned the photos "Diamond in the rough" and "Queen in my own Kingdom."

This is not the first time the controversial actress has gone nude. Last year, she shared a photo posed in relatively provocative manner on a weaved couch. The photo shows the sides of her butt and boobs as well as she wears a seductive face in it.

Efia Odo in an interview with Pulse.com.gh has said nudity pays.

