Efia Odo :  'I was 17 when I broke my virginity'- Actress


Ghanaian actress, Efia Odo, known for her seductive and risqué photos on social media, has revealed in a broadcast interview that her first sexual encounter was at the age of 17.

She revealed on the Delay Show, hosted by Deloris Frimpong Manso, aka Delay, that it was during this time that she lost her virginity.

Asked by Delay if she has been exposed to guys at a younger age she replied saying:

“To be honest, my first relationship with a guy was when I was 14 years but there was no sexual encounter between us. It was more like, I like you, you like me kind of relationship.”

“But my first real relationship, I was about 16 to 17 years, and that was when I broke my virginity and he was Jamaican.”

