Is Han Okhui the lady Kuami Eugene lost his virginity to?


The 2017 Mis Maliaka Finalist has been allegedly outed as the lady Kuami Eugene claims to have lost his virginity to.

Songwriter and Singer Kuami Eugene, in a follow up of his past interview with Ghana’s top Talk show host, Delay has emerged a revelation of the lady who he said he lost his virginity to and inspired his hit song ‘Angela’ as  Han Okhui.

The interview which was broadcasted about a month ago had Kuami Eugene talk passionately about his first love who he only stayed with for a duration of 3 months after he was left for another. In his heartfelt declaration, Kuami mentioned the “then supposed” unidentified lady as a media person but one who is not much out there.

READ ALSO: Afrobeats singer Bigail goes topless to mark birthday

He mentioned he lost his virginity to her and later got heartbroken which gave him much inspiration to pen down the groundbreaking tune we all are loving, titled “Angela”.

Well, thanks to Delay again, there has been a new development to that story and the lay has been mentioned as Han Okhui, half Korean half Ghanian and a finalist of 2017 Miss Maliaka competition.

Delay in the introduction of her latest interview with actress Maame Serwaa talked briefly about posting a picture he took with Kuami Eugene on Instagram and its aftermath.

The talk show host revealed that she realized people kept on tagging Han in the photo and later got some friends and close associates of the beauty queen selling Han out as the lady Kuami was talking about some time back on her show.

Just so Delay didn’t get it twisted before putting her allegations out there, she mentioned to have reached Kuami Eugene through a phone call to validate if the allegations of the netizens were true.

Surprisingly, Kuami Eugene with much bitterness after hearing Han’s name on the call told Delay he doesn’t want to talk about her. Which by many standards garners credence of the possible ‘once upon a time love tale’. If the response Kuami gave to Delay is anything to go by then we can understand the resentment Kuami has for her now like he talked about a month ago after mentioning he was heartbroken by his ex.

Han Ohkui and Kuami Eugene were spotted in the video of his popular tune titled "Boom Bang Bang". The two played lovers  in the beautiful music video. That probably explains the chemistry 'the duo' shared in the music video.

