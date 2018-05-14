Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Nayas storms Adom FM,to lash Ernest Opoku during radio show


Actress Nayas has storm Adom FM to lash Ernest Opoku on a radio show for saying it was a mistake by having an affair with her.

The angry Nayas, who is a producer and actress, stormed the station with a hidden cane to lash the gospel musician.

The actress follows Ernest Opoku’s admission that he made a mistake by having an affair with her (Nayas) which resulted in a pregnancy.

The musician is reported to have pleaded with pastors and the general public to pray for him so he will not yield to temptations.

“Mistakes are committed by human beings. I am not an angel. The Bible says the righteous shall fall seven times but God shall lift him up. Pray for me so that God continues to lift me up. The fact that I have made a mistake does not mean the Lord has forsaken me,” he added.

The actress who was clearly not pleased by the gospel musician’s comments stormed the station's premises on Monday to take revenge.

Several people who had gathered at the station tried to intervene to calm her down but angry Nayas who said she would only forgive the musician if he retracts the comments and goes down on his knees to ask for forgiveness.

The furious Nayas camped at the forecourt of the radio station waiting impatiently for Ernest Opoku, who remained in the studios of Adom FM avoid further embarrassment.

It was an ace broadcaster and actor Amankwah Ampofo who managed to convince her to abandon her mission and leave.

Ernest Opuku also quietly left the premises of the station without further incident.

