Rashida Black Beauty gives birth to baby girl

Socialite Rashida Black Beauty has reportedly giving birth.

She reportedly gave birth to a baby girl.

Pulse.com.gh had reported in February that she was heavily pregnant, attributing her pregnancy to circumstance beyond her control.

The 18-year-old became popular after her ‘bitter’ breakup videos started spreading so fast on social media. She had been allegedly dumped by a young man she called 'Kushman'.

The young lady’s video went viral so fast that some of the words she used in the video became almost like household words. She is attributed to the “Malafaka” which became part of conversations all over the country.

Her viral videos eventually won her a coveted social media Award called the Jigwe Awards.