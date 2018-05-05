Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Rashida Black Beauty gives birth to baby girl


Socialite Rashida Black Beauty gives birth to baby girl

She reportedly gave birth to a baby girl.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Socialite Rashida Black Beauty has reportedly giving birth.

She reportedly gave birth to a baby girl.

READ MORE: Rashida Black Beauty breaks silence on pregnancy

Pulse.com.gh had reported in February that she was heavily pregnant, attributing her pregnancy to circumstance beyond her control.

The 18-year-old became popular after her ‘bitter’ breakup videos started spreading so fast  on social media. She had been allegedly dumped by a young man she called 'Kushman'.

The young lady’s video went viral so fast that some of the words she used in the video became almost like household words. She is attributed to the “Malafaka” which became part of conversations all over the country.

READ MORE: Rashida Black Beauty is allegedly HEAVILY pregnant

Her viral videos eventually won her a coveted social media Award called the Jigwe Awards.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Nana Ama McBrown: Actress breaks silence on rumours that she is forcing her husband to love her Nana Ama McBrown Actress breaks silence on rumours that she is forcing her husband to love her
Ghana Job Bank: Sarkodie honoured for carving enviable image, setting incredible standard Ghana Job Bank Sarkodie honoured for carving enviable image, setting incredible standard
Pregnancy Saga: Devil trapped me to impregnate actress; pray for me – Ernest Opoku Pregnancy Saga Devil trapped me to impregnate actress; pray for me – Ernest Opoku
Naija Music: Nigerian Singer says Flavour's body 'gives her orgasm' Naija Music Nigerian Singer says Flavour's body 'gives her orgasm'
Celebrity Couple: Medikal will marry me soon – Sister Deborah Celebrity Couple Medikal will marry me soon – Sister Deborah
Richard Brown: ‘Shut up!’ – Nana Aba’s alleged baby daddy slams critics Richard Brown ‘Shut up!’ – Nana Aba’s alleged baby daddy slams critics

Recommended Videos

Celebrities: Sarkodie honoured by Ghana Job Bank Initiative Celebrities Sarkodie honoured by Ghana Job Bank Initiative
Celebrities: Photo of Rosemond Brown and her son excites social media users Celebrities Photo of Rosemond Brown and her son excites social media users
Celebrity News: Mama Zimbi - Some Ghanaian MPs, pastors involved in homosexuality Celebrity News Mama Zimbi - Some Ghanaian MPs, pastors involved in homosexuality



Top Articles

1 Social Media Alleges These before and after photos prove Moesha Boduong...bullet
2 Mama Zimbi Some Ghanaian MPs, pastors involved in homosexualitybullet
3 Photos Meet Nana Aba Anamoah's alleged baby daddybullet
4 Richard Brown ‘Shut up!’ – Nana Aba’s alleged baby daddy slams criticsbullet
5 Broken heart Slay queen who tattooed Davido's name on her hand...bullet
6 Nana Ama McBrown Actress breaks silence on rumours that she is...bullet
7 Celebrity Couple Medikal will marry me soon – Sister Deborahbullet
8 Pant Removing Pastor Photo of pastor removing woman’s pant...bullet
9 Abena Moet Maame Dokono was right; Moesha’s butt is all...bullet
10 Shatta Couple Shatta Wale finally speaks about...bullet

Related Articles

Highlife legend 5 things you should know about C.K. Mann
7-months Pregnant Rashida Black Beauty breaks silence on pregnancy
Sridevi Popular Bollywood actor reported dead
'Malafaka' Rashida Black Beauty is allegedly HEAVILY pregnant
Counsellor Lutterodt Ghanaian and Nigerian women are killing their men
2017 Merit Awards David Mawuli wins “Most Influential Blogger of the Year”
Gloria Sarfo Actress warns women to never trust men after Afia's sex scandal
Sex scandal "Afia Schwarzenegger blasted me; now, it's her turn" - Rashida Black Beauty
18+ Photos Rosaline Meurer shares nudes on Snapchat
Ghana Police Christabel Ekeh under investigation over nude photos

Top Videos

1 Millionaire Club Young billionaire Ibrah fires gunshot in his bedroombullet
2 Afia Schwarzenegger Actor accuses Delay of sending him to several juju menbullet
3 Full Episode Moesha Boduong on "Sex & Love Around the World"bullet
4 Watch Moesha Bodoung is a disgrace - Counsellor Lutterodtbullet
5 Alizee Nigerian singer allegedly murdered by her Danish husbandbullet
6 Video Rev. Josh Laryea opens up on alleged sexual misconductbullet
7 Video Mr Eazi on Delay Showbullet
8 Actress Video: I’m not pregnant, I don’t smoke weed -...bullet
9 Dhat Gyal 16 year old Musician Headlines MTN FA Cup...bullet
10 Video Lord Kenya talks Kwaw Kesebullet

Celebrities

Sister Deborah
Singer There is no heaven or hell – Sister Deborah
Bisa Kdei
Bisa Kdei Highlife singer shows off new girlfriend
Mr Eazi
Mr Eazi "I've never been romantically in love with Fella Makafui" - Singer
Becca
Singer Fans jab Becca over her “faceless” man