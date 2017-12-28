Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Show Boy :  "Sister Deborah was a lesbian before meeting Medikal" - AMG member alleges


Show Boy has disgracefully dragged Medikal's fiancé, Sister Deborah in the mud.

One of Criss Waddle's AMG Business label members, Show Boy, has disgracefully dragged Medikal's fiancé, Sister Deborah in the mud.

Show Boy, who is known in real life as Kwabena Sarfo, lashed out at Sister Derby, calling her all sorts of names on Twitter Thursday, December 28, for describing him as an 'ass licker'.

Sister Deborah's statement came after Twitter users bashed Medikal for delivering poorly on Kwesi Arthur's "Grind Day" remix song which also features Sarkodie.

She tweeted (unedited): "Only the boys wey dem dey lick show boy ein trumu dey diss my boo ein raps."

 

This tweet angered Show Boy so he started making several allegations which include Deborah being a lesbian, sleeping with Criss Waddle for 'peanuts', plus getting 'banged' by two artistes (whose names were not mentioned).

See his tweet below;

