Tonto Dikeh has shown off her beautiful curves following her surgery.

The mother of one had made the decision to enhance her post-baby body.

She has gone public with her body with a picture of her in a stunning red dress.

Recall she had cosmetic surgery at Grandville Medical in Lagos which was documented in her yet to be released reality TV show, King Tonto, produced by Linda Ikeji TV.

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has made a shocking revelation in a trailer of her new reality show, King Tonto last year.

In a video and images she shared on social media, the actress revealed that she had not been confident of her body.