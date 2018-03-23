Tonto Dike has finally done her cosmetic surgery.
The mother of one had made the decision to enhance her post-baby body.
She has gone public with her body with a picture of her in a stunning red dress.
Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has made a shocking revelation in a trailer of her new reality show, King Tonto last year.
In a video and images she shared on social media, the actress revealed that she had not been confident of her body.