Transport manager of Zylofon Media reportedly fired

Zylofon Media, are taking swift action in dealing with the aftermath of the impasse between its recording artiste, Stonebwoy and some personnel of the label that occurred over the weekend.
Reliable information gathered by entertainmentgh.com has it that, the Transport Manager of the firm, Eric Amponsah, has been fired over his involvement in the well-publicised fracas.
Investigations prove that, although Bulldog’s name has dominated the headlines, it was rather Amponsah who was actively involved in the pandemonium and as Transport Manager, he is the first to face the repercussions with more Zylofon personnel expected to follow.