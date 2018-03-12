Transport manager of Zylofon Media reportedly fired

news

Barely two years after the introduction of Zylofon Music, the record label which has signed six Ghanaian artistes is making the headlines.

Zylofon Media, are taking swift action in dealing with the aftermath of the impasse between its recording artiste, Stonebwoy and some personnel of the label that occurred over the weekend.

Reliable information gathered by entertainmentgh.com has it that, the Transport Manager of the firm, Eric Amponsah, has been fired over his involvement in the well-publicised fracas.

The reports said Amponsah was fired after the company engineered its internal investigation over the unfortunate situation – and reliable sources also claim that this action is the start of a major shake-up that is about to happen at the label.

Investigations prove that, although Bulldog’s name has dominated the headlines, it was rather Amponsah who was actively involved in the pandemonium and as Transport Manager, he is the first to face the repercussions with more Zylofon personnel expected to follow.