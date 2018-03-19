news

It was another feather on the cap of the ever beautiful Victoria Michaels. The International Model was appointed as the Brand Ambassador by LeasAfric Ghana Limited the country’s number one leasing and outsourcing company with over one thousand (1000) fleet of vehicles across various sectors of the Ghanaian economy.

In a well-attended signing ceremony, the model was announced as the corporate giants Brand Ambassador and CSR driver for the year under review. Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Kalu O. Kalu the General Manager of Leasafric Ghana Limited, the operators of Hertz Rent -a –Car, the international car rental brand, had these to say "We are especially glad to have Victoria Michaels coming on board to work with us as Our Brand Ambassador; I congratulate her on her appointment and hope that all of us at Leasafric and Hertz will work with her as we take this remarkable stride’’.

He went on to say that the company’s partnership with the top model came as a result of many years of observing Victoria Michaels inspiring work both as a model who left a promising career in banking to pursue her dreams and a transformational change agent who has continued to make very outstanding impact with the Victoria Michaels Foundation and the Africa Literacy Development Initiative (ALDI).

The Country Manager of the Hertz Franchise in Ghana, Miss Queeneth Wodu in her speech pointed out that they will leverage on their signing of Victoria as their Brand Ambassador to implement a robust CSR program in the coming year.

She maintained that Victoria Michaels resonates with the core value of their brand which includes integrity, excellence, empowerment, and passion for results, this is all attributes we have seen in Victoria Michaels and hope to use this common synergy to achieve bigger results together.

The International Model who sounded very excited and confidence during her speech thanked Leasafric and Hertz Ghana for the opportunity to serve as their Brand Ambassador. She was emphatic about the role that corporate Ghana should play in the area of using their CSR programs to drive national development.

She pledged that she will user her role as Leasafric Ghana Brand Ambassador to uplift the underserved and less privileged in the society using the Africa Literacy Development Initiative as a vehicle.

Victoria Michaels is an international model who has featured in international magazines including ROOTS Paris, Vogue Italia, OkayAfrica Magazine, Elle South Africa to mention just a few.

She continues to strut the global fashion runways in London, Paris, Milan, New York, Johannesburg, Rome, Lagos, and Accra. She is the brand Ambassador of Melcom Ghana and has had endorsement deals from brands like Woodin, Bel-Aqua etc.