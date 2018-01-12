Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Shatta Wale has proven his love for Captan of SM Militants by gifting him a brand new Toyota Camry.

Musician Shatta Wale has proven his love for Captan of SM Militants by gifting him a brand new Toyota Camry.

The "Ayoo" hitmaker earlier had announced on social media that he was going to surprise one of the Militants.

The Militants, which is made up of Joint 77, Addi Self and Captan, were featured on one of Wale's major hits last year, titled "Taking Over".

As usual, Shatta Wale put the presentation on display via social media site, Facebook Thursday, January 11.

“I don’t even know what to say. I’m over excited, I’m speechless,” Captan, after receiving the gift, noted.

Shatta Wale noted that if he was a producer, he would always make sure his artistes feel comfortable like he has done for Captan.

“We wan show the world say we dey live in love. This be talent. This be what I go do give my artistes if I be producer for Ghana. We go fit protect and help wanna country grow without any help.”

Watch the video below:

