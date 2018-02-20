VIDEO: Shatta Wale moves into 1m dollar mansion with family

news

Dancehall musician and record producer Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr. ‘Shatta Wale’ has finally moved into his new mansion with his family.

The “Ayoo” hitmaker acquired the mansion estimated to be 1million US dollars in November 2016 and it seems the contractor has now finalised everything for use.

Shatta Wale made the mansion’s readiness announcement on his Snapchat Thursday, February 15, 2018.

He indicated that the mansion belongs to him and his baby-mama, Diamond Michelle Gbagonah ‘Shatta Michy’.

His Militants, some key SM Family members, Pope Skinny and Nana Gyasi Owusu of ‘Kejetia vs. Makola’ fame were spotted at the opening ceremony.

Watch the full video below.