Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Why men are afraid to ask Yvonne Okoro, others out


Yvonne Okoro Why men are afraid to ask female celebrities out - actress shares her story

Yvonne Okoro has disclosed that Ghanaian men are afraid to propose to celebrities like herself because they assume they are high maintenance women.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Yvonne Okoro with ex-president JJ Rawlings play

Yvonne Okoro with ex-president JJ Rawlings
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Actress and Yvonne Okoro has disclosed that Ghanaian men are afraid to propose to celebrities like herself because they assume they are high maintenance women.

The “Ghana Must Go” actress told Graphic Showbiz that a good number of ladies are also single because they do not attract the right men and are not sure who is real and fake.

“A good number of celebs are single because they are confused as to who to accept in their life. You see, you are not sure if the person is coming in because of your fame and money or the person wants to be with you because of real love,” she said.

play Yvonne Okoro

READ MORE: Akwasi Aboagye has a small d*ck, lasts 100 seconds in bed - TV host

She continued “The issue is men don’t have balls to come forward to ask me out because they think I am already hooked or perhaps I am very high maintenance.

Also, I may still be single because most people think celebrities are spoilt for choice when it comes to choosing partners but that is a very wrong perception.”

She however expressed worry about the fact men are attracted to female celebrities because of their fame and money. Yvonne opined that she is single and not searching but will accept any man who has a bright future and works hard.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Mawunya: See beautiful photos of John Dumelo's wife-to-be Mawunya See beautiful photos of John Dumelo's wife-to-be
Secret Wedding? Actor John Dumelo set to marry this weekend? Secret Wedding? Actor John Dumelo set to marry this weekend?
Afia Schwarzenegger: Akwasi Aboagye has a small d*ck, lasts 100 seconds in bed - TV host Afia Schwarzenegger Akwasi Aboagye has a small d*ck, lasts 100 seconds in bed - TV host
Photo: Yvonne Nelson's postpartum natural look is breaking the internet Photo Yvonne Nelson's postpartum natural look is breaking the internet
VIDEO: Prophet explains why Castro is not dead VIDEO Prophet explains why Castro is not dead
WATCH: Blogger Karen sheds tears on live TV discussing motherhood WATCH Blogger Karen sheds tears on live TV discussing motherhood

Recommended Videos

Break The Bank: Singer Davido, buys himself a private jet Break The Bank Singer Davido, buys himself a private jet
VIDEO: Castro is alive VIDEO Castro is alive
Celebrity Ride: Akrobeto buys brand new Kantanka car Celebrity Ride Akrobeto buys brand new Kantanka car



Top Articles

1 Oops! Juliet Ibrahim dragged on Instagram for post on Nicki Minaj’s MET...bullet
2 Video Mzbel rushed to the hospital following motorcycle accidentbullet
3 Wizkid Nigerian singer finally replies Shatta Walebullet
4 VIDEO Akrobeto buys brand new Kantanka carbullet
5 Video Kidi advices Zylofon boss and here’s what he saidbullet
6 #Gringo Shatta Wale exposes manhood in videobullet
7 Secret Wedding? Actor John Dumelo set to marry this weekend?bullet
8 MzVee I proposed to a guy but he rejected me - Singer...bullet
9 Photos Lady Prempeh ties the knotbullet
10 Breakup Rumours Is Juliet Ibrahim's cryptic post on...bullet

Related Articles

VIDEO Prophet explains why Castro is not dead
Photo Yvonne Nelson's postpartum natural look is breaking the internet
Secret Wedding? Actor John Dumelo set to marry this weekend?
WATCH Blogger Karen sheds tears on live TV discussing motherhood
#Gringo Shatta Wale exposes manhood in video

Top Videos

1 Farming Samini flaunts his farmbullet
2 Afia Schwarzenegger Actor accuses Delay of sending him to several juju menbullet
3 Millionaire Club Young billionaire Ibrah fires gunshot in his bedroombullet
4 Actress Video: I’m not pregnant, I don’t smoke weed - Ahoufe Patribullet
5 Video Rev. Josh Laryea opens up on alleged sexual misconductbullet
6 Alizee Nigerian singer allegedly murdered by her Danish husbandbullet
7 Video Counselor Lutterodt apologizes to Yvonne Nelsonbullet
8 Full Episode Moesha Boduong on "Sex & Love Around the World"bullet
9 Video Mr Eazi on Delay Showbullet
10 Singer Becca honored as African Female artiste of the yearbullet

Celebrities

Article Wan and Patapaa
Fame Article Wan says he is more popular than Patapaa
Stonebwoy - Zylofon
Legal Issues Zylofon Music to sue Stonebwoy over recent statement
Fritz Baffour
Comedy Fritz Baffour says his genre of comedy has faded
Ohemaa Mercy
Gospel Singer Homosexuals need to be shown love – Ohemaa Mercy