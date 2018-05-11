Why men are afraid to ask Yvonne Okoro, others out

news

Actress and Yvonne Okoro has disclosed that Ghanaian men are afraid to propose to celebrities like herself because they assume they are high maintenance women.

The “Ghana Must Go” actress told Graphic Showbiz that a good number of ladies are also single because they do not attract the right men and are not sure who is real and fake.

“A good number of celebs are single because they are confused as to who to accept in their life. You see, you are not sure if the person is coming in because of your fame and money or the person wants to be with you because of real love,” she said.

She continued “The issue is men don’t have balls to come forward to ask me out because they think I am already hooked or perhaps I am very high maintenance.

Also, I may still be single because most people think celebrities are spoilt for choice when it comes to choosing partners but that is a very wrong perception.”

She however expressed worry about the fact men are attracted to female celebrities because of their fame and money. Yvonne opined that she is single and not searching but will accept any man who has a bright future and works hard.