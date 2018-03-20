Wizkid says he wants a baby girl

Wizkid has said he got three kids; three lovely boys that he loves so much but wants a girl.
The "Ojuelegba" crooner while speaking on Urban FM Lagos said marriage is not his thing because he has a lot of women who are dear to his heart.
After three boys, the singer said he wants to father another child, but this time, a girl.
"I’ve got three kids, three lovely boys that I love so much. I want a girl,” he said.
Wizkid added that monogamy is not his thing because he has a lot of women who are dear to his heart. All three sons of Wizkid, came from different women – Sola Ogudugu, Binta Diallo and Jada Pollock.