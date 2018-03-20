Wizkid says he wants a baby girl

Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Wizkid has said he got three kids; three lovely boys that he loves so much but wants a girl.

Nigerian Afrobeats musician Wizkid has said that his parents discovered that he was expecting a third child from a third baby mama on social media.

The "Ojuelegba" crooner while speaking on Urban FM Lagos said marriage is not his thing because he has a lot of women who are dear to his heart.

When asked how he breaks the news of welcoming a child out of wedlock to his parents, he said, "The crazy thing is this last one. My parents just found out online about my third baby. My Mom just wants me to get married, stay with one woman and have babies but I’m 27 years old."

After three boys, the singer said he wants to father another child, but this time, a girl.

"I’ve got three kids, three lovely boys that I love so much. I want a girl,” he said.

Wizkid added that monogamy is not his thing because he has a lot of women who are dear to his heart. All three sons of Wizkid, came from different women – Sola Ogudugu, Binta Diallo and Jada Pollock.

