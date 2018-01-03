Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Yvonne Nelson reveals new born daughter's name


Yvonne Nelson Ghanaian actress reveals new born daughter's name

Yvonne Nelson finally revealed the name of her newborn daughter, making the announcement via a post on social media.

  • Published:
Yvonne Nelson rocks baby bump for Wow Magazine play

Yvonne Nelson rocks baby bump for Wow Magazine

(Wow Magazine)
Yasss! Yvonne Nelson's daughter would not be going through life being called "baby" after all...

The Ghanaian actress has finally revealed the name of her newborn daughter, making the announcement via a post on social media.

play

 

She took to Twitter to share her name amidst prayers over her life, tweeting:

"Ryn Roberts... You will be great ijn... Amen."

Yvonne Nelson and baby daddy James play

Yvonne Nelson and baby daddy James

(Pulse.gh)

 

Nelson only recently welcomed her first child with her boyfriend, British photographer, Jamie Roberts.

It would be recalled that Yvonne confirmed in her interview with WOW Magazine that, Jamie has kids with another woman.

Yvonne Nelson who recently had an interview spoke a lot of her relationship with the father of her baby.

Having a baby was an ambition she had been nursing since she clocked 29, but that hardly provided the needed motivation to accept the proposal of a man who wanted her to relocate to LondonEngland.

Yvonne Nelson's first public appearance since giving birth play

Yvonne Nelson's first public appearance since giving birth

(Linda Ikeji)

 

According to the actress, finding someone with an assurance of happiness is what really counts. Yvonne Nelson delivered her first child at a health facility in AccraGhana on Sunday, October 29, 2017.

Well, we think Ryn is every bit as gorgeous as the name Yvonne, we just hope she looks every bit as beautiful as her name suggests.

Yvonne has since made her first appearance since her delivery and she is set to join  ythe league of yummy mummies we already know in the industry.

