Jet Li looking old as he battles with spinal problems’.

Beijing-born action star, Jet Li, 55, has pictures of him pop up online and many are of the opinion that his health issues may have deteriorated.

The alleged photos pf the actor, shows him, who has reportedly been battling health problems – including hyperthyroidism, a heart condition, and past leg/spine injuries from stunts for years – posing with an unidentified man assisting him while visiting a temple in Tibet.

In 2010, the actor was diagnosed with hyperthyroidism, which reportedly caused his weight to fluctuate. His doctor reportedly advised him against exercising, as some of the symptoms of the illness included muscle weakness and sleeping problems.

On Monday Li’s manager, Steven Chasman, reacted to the photo, saying: “He has hyperthyroidism that he’s been dealing with for almost 10 years. It’s nothing life-threatening and he’s dealing with it,” Chasman told the Washington Post, adding that he has spoken with Li’s assistant.