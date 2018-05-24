Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Jet Li looking old as he battles with spinal problems’.


Photos Jet Li looking unrecognizable old as he battles with ‘hyperthyroidism and spinal problems’.

New photos alleged to be that of legendary actor,Jet Li looking very frail pops up online.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Beijing-born action star, Jet Li, 55, has pictures of him pop up online and many are of the opinion that his health issues may have deteriorated.

The alleged photos pf the actor, shows him, who has reportedly been battling health problems – including hyperthyroidism, a heart condition, and past leg/spine injuries from stunts for years – posing with an unidentified man assisting him while visiting a temple in Tibet.

READ ALSO: Deadpool 2 is gruesomely funny and surprisingly mushy

play

 

In 2010, the actor was diagnosed with hyperthyroidism, which reportedly caused his weight to fluctuate. His doctor reportedly advised him against exercising, as some of the symptoms of the illness included muscle weakness and sleeping problems.

play

 

On Monday Li’s manager, Steven Chasman, reacted to the photo, saying: “He has hyperthyroidism that he’s been dealing with for almost 10 years. It’s nothing life-threatening and he’s dealing with it,” Chasman told the Washington Post, adding that he has spoken with Li’s assistant.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

New Movie Alert: Anakle films, Inkblot team up for "Up North" New Movie Alert Anakle films, Inkblot team up for "Up North"
GMA: 2018 Golden Movie Awards Africa nominations announced GMA 2018 Golden Movie Awards Africa nominations announced
Pulse Movie Review: Deadpool 2 is gruesomely funny and surprisingly mushy Pulse Movie Review Deadpool 2 is gruesomely funny and surprisingly mushy
GMAA: Golden Movie Awards Africa 2018 scheduled for June 2  GMAA Golden Movie Awards Africa 2018 scheduled for June 2 
Trailblazer: SKY Girls bring out the big guns at the Silverbird Cinema Trailblazer SKY Girls bring out the big guns at the Silverbird Cinema
GMAA: 23 films shortlisted for Golden Movie Awards Africa 2018 GMAA 23 films shortlisted for Golden Movie Awards Africa 2018

Recommended Videos

Video: Ameyaw TV Video Ameyaw TV
Video: Captain Smart will not allow his kids to watch Kumawood movies Video Captain Smart will not allow his kids to watch Kumawood movies
I’m into movies to help grow change the industry-Musician I’m into movies to help grow change the industry-Musician



Top Articles

1 GMA 2018 Golden Movie Awards Africa nominations announcedbullet
2 Massive Throwback 6 most memorable Nigerian movies Ghanaians lovedbullet
3 Watch & Dine Cinema “Padmaavat”, “Den of Thieves”, “Jumanji”...bullet
4 Golden Movie Awards Africa 2017 See the full list of winnersbullet
5 'Endwene Bone' Ghanaian actress, Nayas1 stuns in new photos...bullet
6 Trailblazer SKY Girls bring out the big guns at the Silverbird...bullet
7 Rahim Banda Actor elected school prefect for Ghana National...bullet
8 Shatta Wale ‘The trial of Shatta Wale’ movie to be...bullet
9 Nana Yaa Serwaa Opoku Addo The humble beginnings of YOLO...bullet
10 Trailer Lil Win plays 'mortuary man' role in upcoming...bullet

Related Articles

GMA 2018 Golden Movie Awards Africa nominations announced
GMAA Golden Movie Awards Africa 2018 scheduled for June 2 
Trailblazer SKY Girls bring out the big guns at the Silverbird Cinema
GMAA 23 films shortlisted for Golden Movie Awards Africa 2018
Sports World Up-close with Joe Lartey - TV Africa’s Sports Icon
Ghana Movies Kumawood is collapsing because they sidelined me – Agya Koo
'Bumper to Bumper' TV Africa names Sika as host of new reality show
Odo Confession New TV show rekindling relationships
Massive Throwback 6 most memorable Nigerian movies Ghanaians loved
GMA 2018 Golden Movie Awards Africa nominations announced

Top Videos

1 I’m into movies to help grow change the industry-Musicianbullet
2 Video Ameyaw TVbullet
3 Trailer "Door 2 Door" moviebullet
4 Video Lilwin performs with Kumkum Bhagya Starsbullet
5 Trailer "Blue Film" starring Lawyer Ntim & Clemento Suarezbullet
6 Video “BlueFilm” movie trailerbullet
7 Video Tonto Dikeh installed chief in her hometownbullet

Movies

Agya Koo
Ghana Movies Kumawood is collapsing because they sidelined me – Agya Koo
Joe Lartey
Sports World Up-close with Joe Lartey - TV Africa’s Sports Icon
TV Africa names Sika as host of 'Bumper to Bumper'
'Bumper to Bumper' TV Africa names Sika as host of new reality show
More than 100 women have accused Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to rape
Harvey Weinstein Netflix producer accuses Hollywood mogul of persistent sexual assault