Daddy Lumba Junior re-brands; changes name to Kwame Supremo


Daddy Lumba Junior Singer re-brands; changes stage name to Kwame Anokye

Highlife musician Daddy Lumba look-alike changes name after lawsuit.

Daddy Lumba and Daddy Lumba Jnr play

Daddy Lumba and Daddy Lumba Jnr
Highlife musician Kwame Anokye, widely known as Daddy Lumba Junior, has changed his stage name following a recent suit filed by Daddy Lumba against him for impersonation.

The "Krom Ay3 D3" hitmaker who has always taken inspiration from Daddy Lumba, has decided to change his stage name to save him the wrath of his ‘godfather.’

According to the musician "I have now chosen Kwame Supremo. I think it also portrays my brand and since I don’t want to have issues with Daddy, I have decided to drop DL Junior for this,” he had told Citi newsroom in an exclusive interview.

Daddy Lumba Jnr play Daddy Lumba Jnr

At present, his Facebook account bears the name ‘Kwame Supremo,’ indicating that he has finally dropped DL (Daddy Lumba), Junior.

Daddy Lumba who is a pioneer of Highlife music on January  17, 2018, filed a lawsuit at the Accra High Court alleging that Kwame Anokye also was known as DL Junior, had claimed to be his son and even impersonated him to get gifts from people.

