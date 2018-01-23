Flowking Stone to deliver “Real Talk” on January 26

news

One of Ghana’s favourite wordsmiths and winner of the "Hiplife Song of the Year" at the 18th edition of Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Flowking Stone has announced that he will kick-start the year 2018 with a “Real Talk”.

“Real Talk” is a Hip-hop/Hiplife song which according to him carries a campaign message of valuing what we own as Ghanaians and supporting one another.

He told Pulse.com.gh that “the song begins by explaining the roots of Ghanaians paying more attention to foreigners and foreign materials more than their very own.

Then later touches on a whole lot of subjects that affects our national growth and some solutions to these challenges. It cuts from politics through to entertainment,” he revealed.

On what makes this record unique from the myriad of Ghanaian songs that share a similar concept, Flowking noted that it’s not just a song – but a campaign to create the awareness of ‘putting Ghana first’.

“This is not just a song, it’s a campaign to get the average Ghanaian especially the youth to understand the importance of supporting their own thereby putting Ghana first. It has the hashtag #PutGhanaFirst.”

He continued: “Over the years, Ghana has been known for prioritising foreign materials over their own, which eventually affect the patronage of locally made goods in Ghana. the practice affects products ranging from solid goods to music, movies etc.

There were lots of complaints after the CAF events, and recently lots of talks over promoting Ghanaian content on radio and TV.

This song seeks to ignite the patriotic spirit of the youth of Ghana to patronise their own,” Flowking Stone added.

“Real Talk” is scheduled for release on Friday, January 26, 2018, under his Rap Fam Entertainment label and will be available on Pulse.com.gh and all other online music streaming and purchasing stores.