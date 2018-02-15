J A Y halts “Spiritual Commando” release due to Ebony’s demise

news

Dynamic Ghanaian-Australian Gospel singer and songwriter J A Y (Pastor Justice Peacock) has pulled up the release of his upcoming single, titled "Spiritual Commando".

The decision comes after the demise of Ghanaian Afro-Dancehall musician Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng 'Ebony Reigns'.

Ebony Reigns died in a gruesome road accident that occurred Thursday, February 8, on the Sunyani-Kumasi road.

The 20-year-old singer and three other persons were on board a Jeep with registration AS 497-16, travelling from Sunyani to Kumasi when a head-on collision with a VIP bus heading towards Sunyani from Kumasi occurred.

Reacting to the incident, J A Y has expressed his sadness, adding that he has put the release on hold until further notice.

He made the statement via Twitter Tuesday, February 13.

“Due to the demise of our beloved sensational entertainment diva #EbonyReigns, #JAY's management would like to postpone the release of his single track titled #SpiritualCommando. Release date will be advised shortly. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience,” he tweeted.

The song “Spiritual Commando” encourages you to speak peace, Command freedom, breakthrough, healing, prosperity, long-life, marriage, business, contracts and your Visa into being.

“Son of man speaks unto the dry bones to come to life. Any dead situation, disappointments, cancer, and every evil enchantment against your life, against your family, speak fire to set them to blaze.

Decree and declare, the universe awaits your manifestation, arise, shine, prophesy to the dry bones to live again, ‘Enough Is Enough!’” he stated.

JAY lamented that it is unfortunate that today, many believers leave their lives at the mercies of individuals who profess to be “men of God” who make these vulnerable believers think that their lives depend on the fake prophecies that are full of fear tactics and deceits.

He says, “It is time for the believer to know his/her authority and exercise this authority by commanding his/her way to freedom, success, and happy life wherever and whenever!”