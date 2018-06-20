Lauryn Hill names Shaker and Ko-Jo Cue for upcoming tour

news

Legendary American songstress Lauryn Hill has named two of Ghana's favourite artistes; Shaker and Ko-Jo Cue for her upcoming tour dubbed 'The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill'.

The tour which will celebrate her iconic debut album 'The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill' will see the BBnZ Live duo rock one of her stages in either America, Europe or Africa.

Other international artistes billed to perform include Nas, M.I.A., Dave Chappelle, A$AP Rocky, SZA, Santigold, Big Boi, De La Soul, Busta Rhymes, Dave East, Talib Kweli,Shabazz Palaces, Kelela, Raury Tierra Whack, Jo Mersa Marley and Bambaata Marley.

Lauryn Hill announced Shaker and Ko-Jo Cue's names via Twitter Tuesday, June 19.

The tour is expected to kick off in August in the United States.

This is not the first time Lauryn Hill has put a Ghanaian artiste on her concert. In 2017, she listed rapper E.L for her ‘Diaspora Calling! Festival To The Road’ tour in the United States.