Music Video: Temple & Yaw P - Did!

Award winning musicians Temple and Yaw P yet again release a marveling music video to their song "Did I", off their "Acropolis" EP.

The EP echoes the need for a fresh home grown sound in the Ghanaian music landscape as it combines Yaw P’s unorthodox productions married to Temple’s raw lyrics. All songs on the EP were produced by Yaw P. So far, their Cookers & Sinks music video and songs like 233, Did I & Crash Dummy have received open heartedly by the crowds they have been performed to.

Temple & Yaw P recently produced a short documentary, titled Acropolis, directed by Breadnyf of Third eye production. The film was based on their 2016 released EP music project also dubbed Acropolis and won a Best Film Award from Africa at the Urban Film Festival in Kampala, Uganda and Paris, France.

Temple is a UK born Ghanaian rapper known in real life was Jason Yeboah.. Temple’s love for hip hop began at the age of 14 when his older brother and cousin, Bullet one half of the dynamic duo Ruff n Smooth, introduced him to the genre. Most of Temple’s works have received positive reviews with many hip-hop fans appreciating his music and his lyrical abilities.

With an unorthodox sound and trademark neckpiece Yaw P is a contemporary African artist pioneering a new waves of home grown sounds which reflect his society. With a love for film, sculptures and sounds, he is an artist in every sense, as a result he aims to influence his surroundings and beyond.