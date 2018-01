24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

576 Muzik signed Afrobeats songstress, Pam has released her first official song to invigorate the year 2018.

The single is titled "Bobo" – a party anthem and danceable tune with a Ghanaian and Nigerian flavour.

The multi-genre female songstress in an Afrobeats production with a francophone feel like that of Awilo Logomba and a well composed lyrics to felicitate the song.

It was produced by “Koko” hitmaker, Pee GH.

Stream below and don’t forget to share your views with us.